Best Prime Day wireless earbud and headphone deals

A great set of wireless earbuds can enhance every screen we use, from phones to tablets to Chromebooks and laptops. Not only are they convenient, sound great, and have a pretty good battery life, but you can use them while relaxing while working or while working out! With Prime Day kicking off July 12th at 3 am ET, we're about to see some of the best discounts on the most popular wireless earbuds.

Another great thing about true wireless earbuds is that no matter what kind of device you have, be it an Android phone or iPhone, Chromebook, smartwatch or tablet, the Bluetooth connectivity means that they will work across devices.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

Last year during Prime Day, the fantastic Jabra Elite 65t earbuds were one of the best. This year we expect to see the latest model, Elite 7 Pro, to get some solid discounts during the sale. These earbuds have an impressive sound quality and ANC, are comfortable, easy to use, and more. So, should the deals start to roll in for these earbuds — don't hesitate to jump on it.

Best Amazon Earbud Deals

Amazon hasn't been making true wireless earbuds for very long, but the company's attempts with the Echo Buds 2 are a smashing success, and found their way on the best wireless earbuds list. The noise reduction/cancelation is excellent, as is the ambient pass-through mode, and they are comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. Plus, you can ask Alexa to change the song, increase the volume, or remind you to get back to work.

Best Apple Earbud Deals

Apple didn't invent the truly wireless earbud category, but it sure did a lot to popularize the genre and form factor. AirPods are the most ubiquitous earbuds that you'll see, and while they may be popular, they're also quite good. They have long battery life, fit most ear types well (especially the AirPods Pro), and they are dead-simple to set up and pair with your Apple devices. Not an iPhone user? Don't worry — the AirPods work well and sound great with any Bluetooth device!

Best Samsung Earbud Deals

Since Samsung makes some of the best smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets in the Android space, it's no surprise that they also make some of the best wireless earbuds around. From the Galaxy Buds Pro to the Buds Live, Samsung has an excellent range of wireless earbuds that are likely to get some discounts during Prime Day.

Other great earbud deals

Don't think that the sun rises and sets with the big tech giants: There are many, many other companies making excellent wireless earbuds. Some of our favorites to check for during Prime Day include these from Sony, Anker, and 1More, but don't forget to check out some of the less expensive, less well-known brands making affordable wireless earbuds.

Which wireless earbuds should you buy?

Wireless earbuds are a very personal piece of technology, so you should definitely read our product reviews (linked above where available) to see what our experts thought of the fit, feel, and sound. That being said, we've included these earbuds on this list for a reason — that we think they're among the best you can buy today!

Unless you absolutely have to have a pair of Apple AirPods, then I would recommend either the Amazon Echo Buds 2 or the 1More ColorBuds 2. Both are a great value, have long battery life, feel comfortable, and sound superb.