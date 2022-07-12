Our 5 favorite Prime Day workout earbuds deals to hit your exercise goals

If you're in the market for Prime Day deals on workout earbuds, you're in luck, as almost all of the most popular brands have significant price cuts available. But rather than make you wade through an overwhelming mob of price cuts, we've narrowed the list down to the best models that our staff has personally tested and approved, starting with the Jabra Elite 7 Active for 33% off (opens in new tab).

Our Jabra Elite 7 Active review explains the many perks you get with these buds: 8-hour battery life with a 30-hour charging case with wireless charging, support for the big three voice assistants, and respectable IP57 water resistance, for starters. It has the same 6mm drivers and supported codecs as the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, which itself is $60 off for Prime Day (opens in new tab) and is our #1 pick for the best wireless earbuds overall.

You may want to upgrade for "Pro" perks like Multisensor Voice Technology for clearer phone calls and assistant commands; but the Active model has a better texture that'll avoid it slipping out of your fingertips when they're sweaty, and saves you a bit more.

Pump yourself up with powerful, wire-free audio

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Active | $180 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Android Central's #2 choice of the best workout earbuds across all brands, the Elite 7 Active gives you excellent audio quality, a comfortable slip-proof fit, durability against damage and water, reliable button controls, and solid app support.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro | $200 $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Among the best true wireless earbuds available, the Elite 7 Pro has fantastic noise cancellation, audio quality that'll make you happy both inside and out of workouts, and excellent mic quality so your friends, family, and voice assistant can easily understand you.

Our next highlighted deal is the Jaybird Vista 2, our favorite workout earbuds based on their reliable audio and rugged waterproof, fall-proof design. As our review explains, they have a bulkier fit than some other options, but that only contributes to their durability and bass-heavy sound, giving it real impact when you're working out in a loud environment.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless | $150 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab) IPX7 waterproofing, 6-hour battery life, and reliable 6mm drivers make Jaybird a respectable choice for audio quality and the primary choice for buds that can handle whatever sweat you throw at it.

This next pick may seem out of place on an Android website, but the Airpods Pro are on our list of the best wireless earbuds, and for iPhone users, they're really the first choice in terms of iOS compatibility, comfort, controls, and audio quality. And at IPX4, it just hits the minimum for handling sweat so long as you keep them away from pools of water. Rarely discounted for much, the AirPods Pro are a steal at 32% off (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro | $250 $170 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cancel out the noise of the gym with Apple's fantastic ANC, and enjoy the revamped audio quality compared to the standard AirPods. The battery life isn't the best, but they'll keep you entertained long enough for most training runs and races.

Last and certainly not least, we want to turn to bone conduction headphones, which give you high-quality sound without impeding your ears so you stay better aware of your surroundings while running or biking. And once again, our top pick — the AfterShokz Aeropex — are deeply discounted for Prime Day at 31% off (opens in new tab). They're comfortable, "crystal clear highs and mids" with solid bass according to our reviewer, and even offer smarts like Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) AfterShokz Aeropex | $130 $90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get high-quality audio while leaving your ear canals blissfully clear. AfterShokz makes the best bone conduction headphones on the market, and other great models like OpenRun and Trekz are discounted too. But Aeropex remain our favorite choice.

All of these models bring different strengths to the table, from battery life to durability, comfort to audio quality. You won't be led astray by any of these purchases, but feel free to check our linked guides above for more information and options on which will give you the best experience.

