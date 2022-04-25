Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2022

Amazon's massive summer sale will be a great opportunity to pick up some Prime Day Fitbit deals on the brand's much-loved range of smartwatches and fitness trackers. Fitbit devices are regularly seen on our best fitness trackers guide and offer a perfect excuse to rejuvenate your exercise regimen and track your progress across a range of health features.

Already fairly affordable, an ever-increasing amount of competition keeps Fitbit on its toes and you're never that far away from a new discount and Prime Day will be on its radar as an excuse to distract would-be shoppers away from those tempting devices seen on our best android smartwatch guide.

If you're in the market for a great smartwatch, Fitbit has you covered with the Versa 3 or the health-focused Sense, both of which are packed to the gills with tons of sensors and features. Alternatively, Fitbit also makes the most popular fitness bands around, like the Inspire 2 and Charge 5, which are perfect for those who just want good health tracking and don't want to fuss with superfluous smart features and notifications. And don't forget about maintaining a healthy body weight with a smart scale like the Aria line from Fitbit.

Directly below you'll find a roundup of Fitbit prices you can take advantage of right now. We're actually seeing many offers that are even cheaper than Prime Day last year as the devices become older. Keep scrolling down and we'll show you some price comparison charts for various popular Fitbit models, well ahead of Prime Day. We're not just going to be watching Amazon though, as other retailers like to get in on the action, so if they have lower prices, we'll let you know.

When do the Prime Day Fitbit deals begin? Amazon has not yet confirmed when Prime Day 2022 is exactly yet and it always leaves it quite late. This year, we're expecting it to return to its traditional pre-Covid time of around mid-July. Why wait though? Fitbits are on offer frequently throughout the year, so you might get a fantastic price much earlier. Check out the latest deals on some of our favorite Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches below.

Fitbit Inspire 2 deals

(Image credit: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central)

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a svelte little fitness tracker that somehow still manages to pack a lot of health tech into a tiny package. It is often favored by female athletes, those with smaller wrists, and those who don't want a bulky computer on their wrists.

The Inspire 2 features a 10-day battery life and comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium, which is Fitbit's subscription service offering enhanced guidance, insights, metrics, and fitness instruction. As if those features weren't impressive enough, the Inspire 2 is the first Fitbit product to integrate with Tile tracking service, so you will never lose your fitness band again!

The Inspire 2 is the one to go for as the original model has been discontinued at most stores or costs the same as the new model, so it's a hard sell.

Fitbit Charge deals

(Image credit: Future)

The Charge line is arguably the most iconic of all of Fitbit's many tracker devices. The company introduced the latest version, the Charge 4, early in 2020 and added some much-needed and requested features with the update. The Charge 4 now comes with GPS on the device, so you no longer have to bring your phone with you to fully and accurately track your workout, and the battery life has improved as well. All versions of the Charge 4 also include NFC for Fitbit Pay, which was a feature previously only available in the Special Edition Charge 3.

The Charge 4 has largely replaced the older models now and what legacy stock we do find is generally over-priced. We'll highlight any decent-looking offers if we find any though.

The latest model, the Fitbit Charge 5, is set to eventually replace the 4 though and recently the two models have been priced at very similar levels. The new upgrade comes with a color screen instead of greyscale, and has extra health-monitoring features like ECG. There's a stainless steel case around the body which is stylish and offers some extra protection for the screen.

Best Fitbit Versa Deals

(Image credit: Fitbit)

As much of an icon as the Charge tracker is, the next most common Fitbit you're likely to come across is some version of its Versa smartwatch. 2019 saw some important improvements in the form of the budget-friendly Versa Lite and the Alexa-enabled Versa 2. Introduced in late 2020, the Versa 3 brings better battery life, onboard GPS, and the Google Assistant to your wrist.

As impressive as the Versa 3 is, we still also recommend the Versa 2 as a great option for most folks, especially at its current discounted price. With the Versa 2, you can get 85% of the benefits of a Versa 3 for significantly less. That's not a bad tradeoff, in our opinion.

Best Fitbit Sense Deals

(Image credit: Future)

The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's most advanced smart health watch to date, with a price that is the highest we've seen from a Fitbit wearable. For as future-forward as it is, it still looks an awful lot like the Versa 3, so why would you want to pay a $50-$100 premium for the Sense?

Well, for that price, you're getting cutting-edge health-tracking technology, including the ability to take an ECG, measure skin temperature variations, and SpO2. The smartwatch sports a beautiful AMOLED display, access to Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant with a speaker for replies, and six-day battery life. New buyers also get six months of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of a Sense, which is approximately a $40 value.

Best Fitbit Ace Deals

(Image credit: Fitbit)

If you want to encourage your kids not only to be more active but to want to become more active, then maybe you should consider getting them a Fitbit Ace. Now on its third iteration, the Fitbit Ace tracker allows children six and older to participate in competitions with friends and family and keep track of basic health metrics like steps, daily activity, and sleep patterns. Just note that neither Ace device features a built-in heart rate monitor.

The Fitbit Ace 2 was the first in the series to really target the younger end of the age bracket, with colorful bands and protective casings, and silly watch faces that are sure to make any kids smile. Earlier this spring, Fitbit released an update with the Ace 3, which offers new fun challenges, faces, and bands featuring the popular Minions characters.

Best Fitbit Aria Scale Deals

(Image credit: Fitbit)

An essential part of the fitness journey for many people is getting a better understanding of and handle on their body weight and BMI. A great way to do this is with a smart scale, and an even better way for Fitbit users is with a Fitbit-connected smart scale.

The Fitbit Aria Air is the company's latest smart scale. It can help you track your weight over time and automatically syncs with your Fitbit app via Bluetooth. Not only can it measure BMI, but it can track other members of your household (privately) as well.

Smart scales have been around for a while, but the great thing about the Aria Air is how seamlessly it integrates with your Fitbit wearable and the Fitbit app. Not only do you get to see your progress as a number on the scale, but the data is also transferred to your app, where you can analyze your bodyweight metrics in as much detail as you like.

Which Fitbit Device Should You Buy?

Deciding which Fitbit to buy is a very personal decision, weighing matters like style, functionality, and budget. I personally like fitness bands like the Inspire and Charge, but more and more people these days are coveting high-end smartwatches like the Versa and Sense.

Whichever fitness tracker you decide on, Fitbit also has some great accessories for each wearable and a capable smart scale in the Aria Air. Pair these products with a Fitbit Premium subscription (which comes free with the Inspire 2, Versa 3, and Sense and is free for 90 days for all new subscribers regardless of device), and you've got a compelling fitness setup.

Fitbit Inspire 2 vs. Fitbit Charge 4

If you feel more like me and prefer a low-key, low-profile fitness tracker, I'd probably recommend you go with the Inspire 2. It can do nearly everything the larger Charge 4 can do, save for music controls, NFC payments, and onboard GPS. But it sports an incredible 10-day battery life and comes with a full year of Fitbit Premium. That's a tough deal to pass up, Prime Day sale or not!

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Sense

These are Fitbit's two most advanced and most expensive smartwatches. The Sense is typically priced at $100 more than the Versa 3, and it features more advanced health technology like the EDM, SpO2, and ECG sensors. For as great a device as the Versa 3 is, if you want the absolute best Fitbit that money can buy, you're going to want to go for the Sense.