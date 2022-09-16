Without Fitbit Premium, your Fitbit trackers and smartwatches will give you basic daily health data and individual workout summaries, but will lock out general health reports, advanced sensor data, and guided workout programs behind a paywall. We're here to show you how to sign up for Fitbit Premium so that you can make more sense of all the health data and metrics your Fitbit devices collect. You can sign up on a monthly or annual basis, and you can even try it out for free for a limited (or extended) period of time. Excited to start? Great! Let's jump into it.

What is Fitbit Premium?

Fitbit Premium offers several additional insights and services that build off the vast amount of personal data collected by all of the best Fitbit trackers and watches. Much of this data is yours to access and act upon as you see fit without an additional cost, but the added analysis and guided workouts, meditations, and health plans are a paid feature.

If you're interested in a more detailed breakdown of the program and its features, we have a guide on whether Fitbit Premium is worth it. But we've included a summary of the available features below, to give you a general idea.

Feature Free Fitbit app Fitbit Premium Daily Readiness Score 🚫 ✔️ Stress Management Score 🚫 ✔️ Basic health & fitness stats and insights ✔️ ✔️ 90-day health trends 🚫 ✔️ Wellness Report 🚫 ✔️ Intro fitness experiences ✔️ ✔️ Workouts 🚫 ✔️ Mindfulness Sessions 🚫 ✔️ Sleep Score 🚫 ✔️ Blood Glucose 🚫 ✔️ Skin temperature score 🚫 ✔️

Now that you know what is included with a Fitbit Premium subscription, we'll explain how to sign up, either on your computer or your phone.

How to sign up for Fitbit Premium on the web

1. In your browser of choice, go to the Fitbit Premium signup page (opens in new tab).

2. Select Start Trial. Currently, Fitbit is offering a 90-day trial that auto-renews to a monthly membership.

(Image credit: Android Central)

3. If the trial is unavailable because you've already used one, go to the signup page and scroll down to Choose your Premium plan. You can choose Monthly for $9.99/month or Annual for $79.99/year, which saves about $40/year.

Source: Android Central (Image credit: Source: Android Central)

4. In the Cart sidebar that appears, click Login Required and either log into your account or click Sign up.

5. Once logged in, click Checkout and fill in your payment and shipping info to complete the signup.

(Image credit: Android Central)

That's it — you're done! You should now be able to access Fitbit Premium through your mobile app within a few short minutes. If you don't see the change reflected, force close the mobile app and restart, or sign out and log back in. Now you can dive deep into all of your health metrics and start taking action towards building a happier and healthier you!

You used to be able to sign up for Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching Membership, which gives you all of the benefits of Fitbit Premium, plus access to a personal coach for $45/month. But Fitbit is no longer accepting new members for this program, and we don't know when the service will become publicly available again.

How to sign up for Fitbit Premium in the app

1. Open the Fitbit app on your smartphone.

2. There are two ways to get to the Premium signup and features. You can tap on the Premium tab with the dotted arrow along the bottom of the screen, then tap Subscribe to see your options. Or, you can tap on your profile icon in the top-left corner, then tap Try Fitbit Premium.

3. Here, you'll find an explanation of the service, along with the opportunity to partake in a free trial period, after which you can choose to be billed monthly or annually. Alternatively, you can skip the free trial altogether and go directly to paying.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Once you've made your selection, you should have immediate access to the services, plans, and insights of Fitbit Premium.

Premium trials with top devices

Fitbit offers trial periods with all of its latest and most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers, so you can try out the service for anywhere from three months up to a full year before deciding if you want to keep it. Right now, Fitbit is offering a 90-day trial to any new subscriber who upgrades to Premium to give it a go.

With lots of additional content available and coming soon, including Deepak Chopra's mindfulness meditations and upcoming wellness content from actor Will Smith, there has never been a better time to sign up!

You can get free Fitbit Premium trials with new Fitbit devices

Fitbit provides a free six-month Fitbit Premium trial for most of its new devices, including the Fitbit Charge 5, our pick for the best fitness tracker available today, and its newer Versa 4 and Sense 2 smartwatches and Inspire 3 tracker.

If you purchase a new device, you won't need a step-by-step from us. After you connect your device to your Android phone or iPhone, you'll go through a step-by-step process, and Fitbit will invite you to sign up for your free trial during the process. However, if you already have Premium at that point, you won't be eligible for the free trial; it's only for new or returning customers.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Premium From $80/year at Fitbit (opens in new tab) Make the most of your Fitbit

Fitbit Premium is a great way to make the fitness data your tracker generates and make it actionable. Available on Android and iOS, you can pay monthly or annually for the service.