Best answer: The Fitbit Daily Readiness Score is a new feature that helps users optimize their exercise routines by offering personalized recommendations regarding workout intensity and recovery.

Of course, there is no obligation to use this feature. The Fitbit Daily Readiness Score services as a guidance tool if you're not sure how to approach your day. Users who have an established workout routine may not always agree or adhere to the feature's recommendations, and that's OK.

With that said, during the first 14 days, Fitbit will adjust your score as it learns how your body responds to exercise and recovery. As time goes on, users will have a better understanding of how their activity levels, sleep patterns, and heart rate variability (HRV) from previous days impact how energized they're feeling today.

According to Fitbit, the Daily Readiness Score is a feature that will utilize a user's data to determine whether they're ready for a workout or whether they should prioritize recovery. It's important to note that users must wear their Fitbit for four days and nights to start generating a Daily Readiness Score.

When you open the Fitbit app, the Daily Readiness Score will offer your personalized score as well as a detailed breakdown of your activity, sleep, and heart rate variability. You'll even receive individualized recommendations based on your score such as how many Active Zone Minutes you should aim for on a particular day or a specific type of Fitbit workout that might be beneficial.

You're probably wondering how to factor the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score into your daily routine. Once you've worn your device long enough to generate a score, it's important to understand the meaning behind the scores. For example, a higher score indicates you're primed for a higher-intensity workout. This means you've achieved a good balance of exercise and recovery, so your body is ready to get going.

On the other hand, a lower score indicates your body is fatigued and would benefit from some recovery time. A low score could be caused by various factors, including a tough workout, poor sleep, high stress levels, or strain on the body. If possible, you should aim to prioritize rest and recovery on low score days.

Many of the latest Fitbit devices have the Daily Readiness Score available for use. The one caveat is that you'll need a Fitbit Premium subscription to use this perk. For example, if you own (or you're thinking about buying) the new Fitbit Charge 5, you'll have access to this feature if you're a Fitbit Premium member.

Fortunately, most Fitbit fitness trackers come with a free Fitbit Premium trial, including the Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 2. At the very least, you'll be able to see how you like the Daily Readiness Score before deciding whether to purchase the subscription after the trial ends.

Some of the company's smartwatches also offer the Fitbit Daily Readiness Score feature, including the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, and Versa 2. As long as you have an active Fitbit Premium subscription, you'll be able to use this feature.