The affordable Galaxy A16 5G just dropped, and yet it's already 17% OFF at Amazon

If you're in the market for a discounted Samsung phone, you're in luck. Amazon and other retailers have knocked 13% off the already affordable Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, even though it only became available in January.

Unlike the last-generation base-level phone, the Galaxy A15, the A16 5G includes six years of OS upgrades, although one of them is simply from Android 14 to the already-available version 15. Nonetheless, Samsung also put a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display in this generation, sporting a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness, all of which are previously unheard of at this price point.

With this deal, you can get an extra $25 off this smartphone, despite the fact that it's new and is already under $200. For the budget-friendly buyer, this is definitely an option worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G (128GB): $199.99 $174.99 at Amazon Multiple retailers have cut 13% off the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, an already-affordable phone that also came out this year. From its 6.7-inch AMOLED display to the promise of six years of OS and security updates, it's pretty tough to find anything even close to these specs around this price point. The extra $25 off doesn't hurt, either. Price comparison: Best Buy - $174.99 | Walmart - $174.99

✅Recommended if: you don't mind going for an entry-level phone, and would appreciate an extra $25 off; you're looking for a phone with a decently sized AMOLED screen; having a smartphone with a large battery and/or a 25W charging speed is a priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a phone with industry-leading performance; you want a smartphone with more than 4GB of RAM.

Samsung launched the affordable Galaxy A16 5G in January, and retailers are already offering early discounts on the smartphone. With 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and a decent set of cameras, the A16 is a great budget-friendly Galaxy offering, especially including its improvements from the A15.

This generation offers multiple upgrades from the economy-level A15, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display instead of 6.5 inches, and six years of OS updates compared to four—and despite the fact that one will upgrade the phone from One UI 6, based on Android 14, to the already-available Android 15.

Still, the A16 also includes an upgraded 2.4 GHz Exynos 1330 processor and an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, neither of which were included in the prior generation. It also comes with six years of security updates, and this deal is available for either the Blue Black or Light Gray color options.At under $200, the A16 5G already offered a solid bang for your buck as a decently performing phone, but those who love the Galaxy ecosystem and want an extra $25 off, this might be worth considering.