Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G gets promised six years of updates for cheap

Samsung has posted details surrounding its Galaxy A16 5G, the successor to the A15 5G from 2023.

The cheap phone features a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50MP primary lens, and six years of Android OS updates.

Samsung states the phone's updates will run until October 31, 2023, and include security patches.

The device runs for €229 (~$250) in the Netherlands, but Samsung has not confirmed its U.S. pricing yet.

Samsung's latest entry to its cheaper Android phone segment is getting a flagship-level treat that might make you swoon.

The Korean OEM's latest A-series phone, the Galaxy A16 5G, has seemingly received a quiet launch as it appeared on Samsung's Dutch website (via Android Planet). This is the company's next iteration following the A15 5G, which debuted in November 2023. The device takes this further with a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy A16 5G sports a triple camera array, consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera arrives at 13MP.

The internal processing and software of the A16 5G are turning heads as Samsung states it features an improved Octa-Core processor with 2.4GHz. More importantly, the device runs Android 14 with the promise of delivering six years of OS updates to consumers who purchase the device.

Samsung states on its website that the A16 5G is "future-proof" as users can grab six generations of major Android OS updates and security updates. Those who grab the 2024 budget device can expect updates until October 31, 2030 — if it's still in your pocket. It's worth mentioning that Samsung's Galaxy S24 series observed seven years of Android OS updates and security patches.

Other internal specifications include the device's 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company advises that only 109.3GB of that 128 number is "available." Additionally, the A16 5G has a microSD card slot with support of up to 1.5TB.

The battery remains unchanged as Samsung provides a 5,000mAh capacity brick with 25W charging. The company estimates this should give consumers around 16 hours of Wi-Fi and roughly 18 hours of video playback.

In the Netherlands, the Galaxy A16 5G arrives in dark blue, light green, and light gray. It seems there's also a gold hue available, but appears restricted to another unspecified region. Samsung's Dutch website states the device can be purchased for € 229, which is roughly $250. Unfortunately, the company has yet to debut the budget device in the United States nor has it officially declared its price.

The A16 5G is truly a "budget" device, much more so than Samsung's recent Galaxy S24 FE from September. What's more, we're still waiting on Android 15 (One UI 7), which will be the latest budget phone's first major OS update. Samsung confirmed the update will roll out in 2025 alongside the Galaxy S25 series. However, those interested can check out this demo showcased on an S24 Ultra at SDC 2024.