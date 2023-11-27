The Galaxy A15 is Samsung's first entry-level phone with OLED screen

What you need to know

The Galaxy A15 5G's design closely resembles its predecessor, the Galaxy A14 5G, featuring a wide chin and a notch.

Its rear camera system boasts a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by two additional cameras, likely an ultrawide shooter and a macro or depth sensor.

The phone's appearance on Walmart's online store suggests an imminent launch, although Samsung hasn't officially announced the date yet.

Samsung is yet to officially unveil the Galaxy A15, but it's already been spotted on Walmart's online storefront with all its specs, including the rumored OLED display.

The Galaxy A15 comes in a single color, Blue Black, and packs 5G connectivity for just $139, even cheaper than the initial rumor (via GSMArena). However, it's currently out of stock at Walmart.

Don't let the affordable price fool you; this budget-friendly phone packs a 6.5-inch OLED display, which isn't found in any of your favorite entry-level Samsung smartphones. Under the hood, a 2.2GHz MediaTek chipset (possibly the Dimensity 6100+) hustles to keep up with your multitasking shenanigans. It's got 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In a first for the entry-level Galaxy A series, Samsung has swapped out the LCD for a swanky OLED display on the Galaxy A15. This marks a notable upgrade from the Galaxy A14 and other Galaxy A1X series phones that stuck to LCD panels.

While display technology has made huge strides, OLED screens still carry a heftier price tag compared to their LCD counterparts. So, it's no surprise that many budget phones still lean on LCD to keep costs in check.

Nonetheless, Samsung seems to be on a mission to bring OLED goodness to the entire A-series family. Earlier this year, devices in the Galaxy A2X range got a taste of OLED love, with the Galaxy A24 being the first phone to sport a 90Hz AMOLED screen in the series, setting the stage for more OLED goodness to come.

The Galaxy A15 isn't just about the display; it also packs a decent camera setup. On the back, you'll find a 50MP main sensor, while a 13MP selfie camera lets you snap some self-portraits or video calls. And to keep you going all day, there's a beefy 5000mAh battery with 25W charging.

Budget phones are usually nothing to write home about, but at this price and with its OLED display, the Galaxy A15 could be a great option for those looking to get the most bang for their buck. That said, if you're interested in grabbing this phone, you might have to wait a bit until Samsung makes it official.