Samsung Galaxy A24 promo leak tells us everything we need to know

What you need to know

Promotional material for the Samsung Galaxy A24 and its specifications have leaked.

The A24 may deliver a 6.5-inch, 90Hz refresh rate display.

It's back appears to be cleaner (missing the camera bump or island) and may feature a 50MP main lens, a 5MP wide-angled lens, and a 2MP macro lens camera array.

The industry apparently cannot get enough of Samsung's fabled A-series, as there is another leak that basically shines a light through the device's entirety.

Tech website Gadgety received some details regarding the promotional material for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A24 4G variant smartphone. Consumers looking to get their hands on this next budget Galaxy phone may find a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The front appears to feature a 13MP U-shaped selfie camera, much like the Galaxy A23, as opposed to the simplistic punch-hole selfie camera.

The rumored official renders give us a look at the back of the Galaxy A24 and how clean it is, without a camera island (or bump on the A23), similar to the recently launched Galaxy A34 and A54 5G phones. Apparently, the back will feature a triple camera array featuring a 50MP main shooter, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

(Image credit: Gadgety)

As we open the device, consumers may be treated to a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile platform, which means we likely won't see 5G on this unit. Users may also find 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and up to 1TB of additional storage via a microSD card.

The 2022 launch of the Galaxy A23 contained a 5,000mAh battery, and it looks like consumers may see the same with the A24, as well. It also looks like Samsung is interested in keeping the device's 25W charging capability, too.

On an interesting note, Samsung appears to have included a 3.5mm headphone jack with this device, support for Dolby Atmos audio through its speakers, and a fingerprint scanner within the screen lock button on the side. In terms of colorways, the A24 will allegedly launch in black, silver, burgundy, and lemon green.

Apart from the leaked design peeks and supposed specs, its official launch date isn't quite known aside from a guess that it could be "in the near future."