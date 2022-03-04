Samsung Galaxy A23 is a 'super-accessible' phone with a 50MP camera, 25W charging

What you need to know

Samsung has announced two new Galaxy A-series phones.

The new Galaxy A23 comes with quad rear cameras, a large 6.6-inch display, and support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy A13 (4G) features a 50MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung has quietly launched two new “super-accessible” additions to the Galaxy A-series lineup. While the Galaxy A23 is a follow-up to last year’s Galaxy A22, the Galaxy A13 is the 4G version of the Galaxy A13 5G that was introduced in December.

The Galaxy A23 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 60Hz refresh rate, which can be considered a slight downgrade over its predecessor’s 90Hz HD+ AMOLED panel.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset powering the phone, the press release mentions it uses an octa-core processor with the high-performance cores running at 2.4 GHz. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Image 1 of 2 Galaxy A23 specs sheet (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung)

On the back of the Galaxy A23 is a quad-lens camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone’s 8MP selfie camera is housed within the V-shaped notch at the top of the screen. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery supporting identical 25W charging speeds as Samsung's best budget Android phones.

In most areas, the Galaxy A13 (4G) is surprisingly very similar to the Galaxy A23. It has the same 6.6-inch FHD+ display, 50MP main camera, and support for 25W fast charging. The phone is powered by an octa-core chipset (2.2GHz + 2GHz), which has been coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both the Galaxy A23 and A13 (4G) come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. However, Samsung is yet to announce pricing and availability details for the two phones.