The new Galaxy A34 gets an updated design, 120Hz display

What you need to know

Samsung announces Galaxy A series phones globally.

These include Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G.

The new A34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display.

Samsung assures five years of security updates to the Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series phones are widely popular mid-range devices that launch yearly around March. This year is no different, as the company just made the new Galaxy A34 5G official.

The Galaxy A34 is the entry-level mid-range device in the lot that shares some similarities with the new Galaxy A54 in design, storage options, and battery capacity. The Galaxy A34 comes with an Infinity-V display on the front; a Super AMOLED panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 6.6 inches and has a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will measure 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm and weighs around 199 grams. Underneath, the Galaxy A34 is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor; however, GSMArena confirms it to be a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Further, it is accompanied by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. There is microSD expansion also available for up to 1TB.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

The device ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box. Samsung is further assuring four generations of OS upgrades aided by five years of security updates.

For optics, the Galaxy A34 relies on a triple rear camera system that features a 48MP primary camera with OIS support. There is an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and additionally, a 5MP macro camera is also present. On the front, the device features a 13MP selfie shooter.

Keeping the lights on is a decent 5,000mAh battery, which is pretty standard for budget Android phones, backed by Samsung’s 25W fast charging support. The device is protected by Samsung Knox and Private Share features for advanced security.

The Galaxy A34 comes in four colorways: Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver. Samsung says the device will be available this month, starting with select markets like Europe and Southeast Asia.