Samsung just quietly dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to its lowest price EVER — what does this mean for Unpacked 2024?

Unpacked 2024 is still a few weeks away, but Samsung has just dropped a Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal that may give us a sneak peek into what we can expect from the event. Head to Samsung.com and grab the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB version) right now and you'll instantly save a whopping $270 on your purchase. That knocks the price of the innovative foldable phone down to $849.99, and that's before you apply up to $500 of trade-in credit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB: $1,119.99 $849.99, plus up to $500 of trade-in credit at Samsung Buy an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB directly from Samsung and you'll score a $270 discount on the phone, no strings attached. In addition to the innovative folding hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a powerful Snapdragon chipset, two vibrant AMOLED displays, and years of software and security support guaranteed. If you have an old device to send in, Samsung is also offering up to $500 of trade-in credit.

So what does this deal have to do with Galaxy Unpacked 2024? Well, we were already feeling pretty confident that Samsung would reveal its next lineup of foldable phones during the announcement event — including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 — and this discount might suggest the same conclusion. Is the manufacturer attempting to ditch some Galaxy Z Flip 5 stock to make room for its successor? It's impossible to know for sure, but when you combine this deal with information gleaned from the most recent leaks, it seems like a strong possibility.

While we wait for the truth to reveal itself, this Samsung discount nevertheless presents an excellent opportunity to anyone who has been waiting for the right time to buy the Z Flip 5.

When is Samsung Unpacked 2024?

Samsung has confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will occur on July 10th at 9am EST / 6am PDT / 3pm CEST and be hosted in Paris, France. You'll be able to livestream the event on Samsung.com or the company's YouTube page. We'll also be hosting a live blog with regular updates and a link to the stream.

What will be announced during Samsung Unpacked 2024?

Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, a bounty of leaks and rumors have led us to believe that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will almost certainly be revealed during the event. We're also fairly confident that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series will be unveiled during the show, and there's a good chance that we'll finally get a look at the Galaxy Ring.

We may not have specifics at this time, but you can actually score a $50 Samsung credit when you reserve your preorder ahead of the announcement event. You only need to provide your name and email address, and there's no obligation to buy if you change your mind after Unpacked ends.