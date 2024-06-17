Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak hints at a bigger battery and improved camera

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to feature a 4,000mAh battery, up from the Z Flip 5's 3,700mAh.

The main camera will apparently a big boost to 50MP, while the secondary camera stays at 12MP and the front camera at 10MP.

Samsung's next clamshell foldable model will presumably be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, though RAM details are not yet disclosed.

We've heard unofficial details about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, with Samsung expected to reveal them next month. But ahead of the possible July 10 event, a leaked spec sheet for the Z Flip 6 gives us a comprehensive look at Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone.

After revealing the full specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a few days ago, Smartprix has dropped what might be a roadmap for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If this leak is legit, it looks like Samsung is aiming to make big improvements in several important areas for the new foldable.

The leaked specs show a big upgrade in battery life for the Z Flip 6, addressing a common complaint from consumers. It's rumored to pack a 4,000mAh battery, a nice jump from the 3,700mAh one in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Besides the battery, the leaked information hints at a major boost in camera quality. The Z Flip 6 is rumored to have a 50MP main sensor, a big step up from the last model.

Even though the main sensor seems to be getting a big upgrade, the rest of the camera setup appears to stick with the Z Flip 5's configuration.

Driving the Z Flip 6’s performance inside is likely to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The leak doesn't mention the RAM size, but it's safe to assume Samsung will pair this powerful processor with enough RAM to ensure smooth performance.

Meanwhile, the leaked specs show that many features are similar to those of the Z Flip 5. This means the next-generation model may sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The cover display also apparently stays the same at 3.4 inches with Super AMOLED tech and a 720 x 748 resolution. Although there's no confirmation of a resolution upgrade, we might see better peak brightness for the cover display.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Smartprix) (Image credit: Smartprix) (Image credit: Smartprix) (Image credit: Smartprix)

One of the most interesting parts of the leak is that the Z Flip 6 might keep the same dimensions and weight as the Z Flip 5. If true, this would be an impressive engineering achievement, especially with the bigger battery.

The leaked specs highlight impressive upgrades in battery life, camera quality, processing power, and AI integration for the Z Flip 6. However, a potential price increase adds some complexity. It’s still unclear if these enhancements will win over consumers and justify the higher cost Samsung might be planning.