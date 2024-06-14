The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got spoiled hard in this massive leak

What you need to know

The full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have leaked, showing minor changes.

The Z Fold 6 is said to keep the 6.3-inch cover display, with a new 22:9 aspect ratio and 2,376 x 968 resolution for a wider external screen.

Of course, the main upgrade is the expected shift to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while RAM and storage stay at 12GB and 512GB.

The full specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 just leaked ahead of next month's expected launch, and it looks like Samsung is opting for small tweaks in the upcoming model.

Smartprix seems to have blown the lid off the upcoming Samsung, with leaked screenshots revealing all the key specs of the phone.

Although the leaked specs seem impressive, they closely mirror those of the previous iteration, which might disappoint Galaxy Z Fold 5 owners. Unfortunately, recent rumors seem to be accurate, as the leaked details suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 won't be much different from the last one. This could make it tough for Samsung to justify the rumored $100 price increase.

The leak indicates that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will keep the 6.3-inch cover display as its predecessor. However, changes in the aspect ratio (22:9) and resolution (2,376 x 968) hint at a possible design update, potentially offering a slightly wider external screen.

For the internal display, the leak points to a 7.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the size remains the same as the Fold 5, the new 4:3:4 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1856 resolution might provide a better experience for reading and web browsing when the phone is unfolded.

Unfortunately, the Z Fold 6’s camera system seems to mirror its predecessor’s setup as well. The leak suggests it will have the same triple rear camera: a 50MP main sensor (f/1.8), a 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and a 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom.

The front cameras also appear unchanged, with a 10MP sensor (f/2.2) on the cover display and a 4MP sensor (f/1.8) under the internal display. This lack of camera upgrades could be a missed chance for Samsung to set the Z Fold 6 apart from the other leading foldable phones.

The main upgrade is the expected move from the Z Fold 5's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It still features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The leaked specs also reveal that the Z Fold 6 will disappointingly keep the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor. Although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC might improve battery life, this isn't guaranteed. Additionally, the charging speed is expected to stay at 25W, which might frustrate users who prefer the faster charging options available from other brands.