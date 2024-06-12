Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak reveals some disappointing news about their US pricing

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to be pricier than the Z Fold 5, starting at $1,900 for the base model, which is $100 more.

The same may be the case with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which will supposedly start at $1,100.

The Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 might not have significant upgrades over the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, making the higher price harder to justify.

A new leak may finally give us a look at the price of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 ahead of their official unveiling, and let's just say your wallet might need some warming up because it'll probably be pricier than their predecessors.

A recent Smartprix report, backed by industry leaker @OnLeaks, reveals the US pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The base model with 256GB storage is rumored to start at $1,900, which is $100 more than the previous version. The trend continues with the 512GB model at $2,020 and the 1TB variant at $2,260.

Furthermore, a separate Smartprix report claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will start at $1,100 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB model will cost $1,220.

The Galaxy Fold series has maintained steady pricing over the past few years, with the Fold 3, Fold 4, and Fold 5 all launching at $1,799. This was a nice drop from the original Galaxy Fold at $1,980 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at $1,999. But now, it seems like we might be heading back into higher-priced territory.

This price hike could be a tough sell for potential buyers, especially with rumors suggesting only minor upgrades from the Z Fold 5 to the Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Z Fold series is already Samsung's priciest smartphone line, and these increases make it even harder to justify for those looking for substantial improvements.

Even with the price bump, there are promising rumors about the Z Fold 6. Samsung is reportedly tackling previous issues by offering a wider display, a sleeker design, a bigger battery, and the latest processor upgrade. These improvements might make the higher price tag a bit more palatable for those on the fence.

There's a silver lining for those concerned about the Z Fold 6's weight. According to Smartprix, it might weigh in at 239 grams, which is 14 grams lighter than the Z Fold 5. For anyone who thought last year's foldable was a bit too hefty, this could be a welcome change.

Staying true to earlier rumors, the Z Fold 6's color options are said to include Navy, Silver Shadow, and Pink. Additionally, past leaks mentioned white and "Crafted Black" as possible online exclusives, hinting at a more limited production run for these shades compared to the main three.