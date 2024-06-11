New leak reaffirms Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 color options

What you need to know

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed the color options for the upcoming Galaxy foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is to come in navy, pink, silver shadow, and white, with crafted black to be sold as an online exclusive.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 adds a new peach color alongside mint and yellow options.

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event might be weeks away, and we will get to see the latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 models. While we may already know a lot about the foldables, thanks to numerous leaks, new information from Evan Blass gives us the colorways to expect that they will likely ship with.

Blass took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the Galaxy Z Fold 6 color options sporting in navy, pink, and silver shadow. On the other hand, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to showcase blue, mint, silver shadow, and yellow color variants. Additionally, exclusive color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may include white and crafted black. The Z Flip 6 may have these two options next to a new peach color.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 came in blue, cream, gray, icy blue, and phantom black. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 featured blue, cream, graphite, gray, green, lavender, mint, and yellow.

This isn't the first time we have heard about the colorways; in fact, a couple of months ago, display analyst Ross Young also shared the color options of the upcoming foldables, which sound familiar to what we are hearing from Blass.

Image 1 of 2 Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

According to Young, a few existing color options will be rebranded with new names; for instance, the blue color of the Z Fold 6 will be called navy this year. Similarly, the green from the current Z Flip 5 will be dubbed mint. That said, the new ones to look forward to are likely the new pink for the book-style foldable and the peach option for the clamshell phone, which could be similar to the Peach Fuzz color on the Razr Plus.

Nonetheless, fancy names are usually part of Samsung's marketing strategy, and we'll likely hear more about availability when the devices launch, which is anticipated to happen on July 10.