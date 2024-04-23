Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak reveals possible storage and color options

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to release the next generation of Galaxy foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, in a few months at a Galaxy Unpacked event.

Amid a handful of rumors, a new leak from a historically reliable source reveals the smartphones' available colorways and storage configurations.

Samsung's plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 reportedly include tweaked versions of classic colors, as well as familiar storage configurations.

We're expecting to see a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a few months, as Samsung often releases next-generation folding phones at a Galaxy Unpacked event held in the summer. It's unclear how much will change year-to-year, going from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to their unreleased successors. However, a leak from Ross Young on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the supposed colorways and storage configurations that will be available on Samsung's newest foldables.

Samsung sees the Galaxy Z Flip phone as a more accessible way for average consumers to get into foldables, with the Galaxy Z Fold line being reserved for pros and enthusiasts. This is shown through the smartphones' prices, since the Galaxy Z Fold phone usually costs just under double what a Galaxy Z Flip phone costs, but also through colors. The company usually equips the Z Flip version with fun and colorful finishes, whereas Z Fold units play it safer.

This appears to hold true with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 if the leaked colorways are any indication. Previous reports indicated that the clamshell foldable would come in Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow this year. Now, that's still true, but Young clarifies that the Light Green option will be dubbed "Mint" and the Silver option will be "Silver Shadow." If the Mint color sounds familiar, that's because Google added a Mint finish to the Pixel 8 series earlier this year.

Crafted Black, Peach, and White are said to be "lower-volume colors" for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, according to Young. For the larger Galaxy Z Fold 6, the low-volume colors are simply Crafted Black and White — with Peach notably left out. Also seemingly missing this generation is a purple hue, which was previously a staple of Galaxy Z Flip lineups.

The main colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver, as an earlier leak explained. However, this smartphone will also call it Silver Shadow, and refer to Dark Blue as "Navy." While these name-changes are usually just for marketing purposes, they can give us an idea of how new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 colorways will differ from prior generations.

Aside from the expected color options, Young reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 won't change anything in terms of storage configurations. The two foldables will be available in 256GB and 512GB variants, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 adding an extra 1TB tier. These are the exact same configurations available on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung is clearly making final preparations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a few months. Just the other day, the company formally acknowledged the smartphones for the first time in a regulatory filing in India.