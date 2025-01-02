Samsung is celebrating the New Year by carving $1,200 OFF the Galaxy Z Fold 6 — so what's the catch?

The after-Christmas sales are here in full force, and if you're on the hunt for a great Samsung deal, you're in luck: the legendary OEM is currently carving up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in an old or broken phone. That could knock the price of the innovative foldable down to as low as $699.99!

Trade-in deals obviously aren't for everyone, so if you don't have a phone to send in, Samsung is also offering a straight $300 discount when you order the foldable through its site, no strings attached. That said, both deals are likely to expire pretty soon, so I wouldn't wait too long if you're interested.

One of the world's best foldables just scored a major trade-in discount

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,899.99 From $699.99 with trade-in | $1,599.99 without at Samsung With a starting retail price tag of $1,899.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not what I'd call a cheap Android phone. Fortunately, Samsung has decided to lessen the blow by offering up to $1,200 off when you process a trade in. If you don't have an old device to get rid of, skip the trade-in altogether and you'll still get $300 off. ✅Recommended if: you want a sophisticated foldable phone with great performance, long software support, and AI features; you have an old device to trade in. ❌Skip this deal if: you need the best cameras and battery life; you can get a better deal through your wireless carrier. 👀Alternative deal: $300 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (unlocked) at Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is easily one of the best foldable phones ever built, with two outstanding AMOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and the latest Galaxy AI software features. As with Samsung's S24 flagship series, you're also guaranteed to receive seven years of OS and security updates.

Now, to be honest, I can't recommend spending nearly two grand on a smartphone, even if it is foldable and high-tech. But if you can manage to score some sweet trade-in credit with this deal, it's seriously worth checking out.

Only recent devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will earn you the full $1,200 trade-in discount, but phones dating back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will land you an excellent $1,000 off. I even plugged in my beat-up Galaxy S9, just for fun, and was shocked to see that I was eligible to receive $500 off. Dig up your old phones and use Samsung's trade-in tool if you'd like to see how much you can earn with this offer.

In addition to the trade-in savings, Samsung is offering up to 30% off accessories like the Galaxy Watch 7 when you order it alongside the Z Fold 6. You'll also get three months of YouTube Premium, three months of Peacock Premium, and two months of Adobe Lightroom for free. It's one of those deals that just keeps getting better and better, so check it out before it's gone.