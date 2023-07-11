I love the Galaxy S23, and you'll love it even more at this price

If you've been on the fence about Samsung's latest flagship series, Prime Day is an excellent time to pick a side to fall on. At $800, the Galaxy S23 is admittedly not the cheapest phone out there for its size, but now, the phone is 25% off for Prime Day, which cuts the price by a whopping $200. And while this may not be the lowest we've seen the baby S23 fall, it's still low enough to warrant a look.

If you saw my Galaxy S23 review, you'll know just how impressed I was with this phone. It wasn't a major leap over the Galaxy S22, but only because it didn't need to be. Instead, it addressed the shortcomings of its predecessor, bringing a faster, more efficient Snapdragon chip and majorly improved battery life that lasts throughout the day. It really is what the S22 should have been and, no doubt, one of the best small Android phones you can buy today, especially for this price.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 $599 at Amazon The Galaxy S23 is one of our favorite small phones this year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and larger battery make a big difference in a phone this size, keeping it cool and snappy all day. For Prime Day, you can buy one for the same price as a Pixel 7, which is a steal in our eyes.

The Galaxy S23 has a good set of cameras with various focal lengths, a smooth 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display, and 8GB of RAM to juggle between apps and games. It runs One UI 5 based on Android 13, and Samsung also offers one of the best software update promises in the industry with an impressive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates. That's even better than the Pixel 7, which launched at the same $599 price that can now get you an S23.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage, but you'll have to remember there's no SD card slot. However, that's okay because you can always purchase the 256GB Galaxy S23 for just $60 more on Prime Day.

If you're okay with last year's phone, the Prime Day deal on the Galaxy S22 might be worth looking at. After all, despite its problems, it's been my daily driver for over a year. And thanks to all the updates it continues to get, the phone just keeps getting better and better.

You can also check out some other notable smartphone Prime Day deals, which include phones from Google, Motorola, and OnePlus.

