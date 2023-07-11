A Samsung flagship for only $500? It's a Prime Day miracle!

There's no way you can miss this incredible deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22, because it's unlikely ever to return again. Samsung sliced a neat $200 off the flagship phone's price, bringing it down to only $499.99 on Amazon. This offer won't last forever; it's only good until the end of Prime Day.

Our team fell in love with what we like to call the baby S22 because of its amicable size. This is easily one of the best small phones that money can buy. Its tiny size doesn't mitigate the Galaxy S22's merits in any way or form though. You get robust internals such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM. That's plenty of power for heavy apps, gaming, and multitasking.

This is Samsung we're talking about, so the star of the show is obviously the stunning display. The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a punchy 6.-1inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that has a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+. The brightness level of this Samsung phone peaks at 1300 nits, which is bright enough even under blinding daylight. One look at the spec sheet, and you'll realize it doesn't matter that this is an old flagship, which is why this deal is so epic.

Samsung chopped an insane $200 off the price tag

Now the brilliant little Samsung phone does have a few downsides to it, but this Prime Day deal should dull the blows. The Galaxy S22 tends to get fairly warm when gaming for a while, and the battery life suffers due to the small size of the device. However, the cameras are outstanding, and you get bonus features like wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Be sure to grab some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 chargers if you purchased the phone since Samsung no longer includes a charging brick in the box.