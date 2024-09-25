October Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals 2024 — historic smartwatch savings, Z Fold 6 discounts, and more

As you might have heard already, Amazon is launching the second Prime Day of the year on October 8th, and we expect the members-only sale event to include some of the year's best deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more. What they don't tell you is that a bunch of Samsung Galaxy discounts are already available right now, and you don't need to be a Prime member to enjoy the savings.

I'm talking about early Prime Day deals like a straight $400 off the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, or this offer that carves a cool 10% off the base model Galaxy S24. Why wait when you can score some sweet devices today?

We're keeping track of all the best early Prime Day deals until Big Deal Days (October 8th and 9th), so feel free to check back later if you don't find anything today. It may also be a good time to consider signing up for Prime if you haven't already (there's even a 30-day free trial so you can shop the sale for free).

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm (BT): $399.99 $269.99 at Amazon Despite its last-gen status, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remains one of the best Android smartwatches on the market today, with great battery life, a rotating bezel, and a bounty of health and fitness tracking technology built right in. Buy the 43mm watch today and you'll score a record-smashing 33% discount, weeks before Big Deal Days kicks off.

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB: $799.99 $719.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 is proof that mighty things can come in small packages, as the phone boasts excellent Snapdragon performance with all-day battery life, AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Grab the base model S24 unlocked from Amazon today and you'll save a nice 10% on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $656.63 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android tablet that money can buy this year, the Galaxy Tab S9 comes with an upgraded S Pen stylus right there in the box, a lovely 120Hz AMOLED display, a super-efficient Snapdragon chipset, and so much more. The only real problem with the Tab S9 is its price, which is why this 18% discount is nice to see.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon Just like its Classic counterpart, the Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the better wearables you can buy today, with a durable Sapphire Glass construction, loads of intelligent health and fitness tracking features, and the latest Wear OS software. Thanks to Prime Day, it's also sitting with an epic $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99.99 $67.99 at Amazon These "fan edition" Galaxy Buds earbuds come with noise cancellation, stellar battery life, and super seamless integration with other Galaxy AI-powered devices. Pick up a pair of these buds ahead of October Prime Day and you'll instantly score a 32% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: $1,099.99 $899 at Amazon The Big Deal Days sale might still be a few weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 18% when you buy the cutting-edge Galaxy Z Flip 6 unlocked today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,899.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon Samsung's super-powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be far from cheap, but Amazon is currently lessening the blow by slashing a straight $400 off the price when you buy unlocked through its site. That's a 21% discount, no strings attached!