T-Mobile bought Mint Mobile — can you still get the BOGO wireless deal?

It's typically pretty easy to find Mint Mobile deals that'll lower your phone bill, but now that T-Mobile's acquisition has been finalized, what does it mean for the MVNO's popular BOGO offer? Fortunately, at this time, no Mint Mobile offers have changed. If you switch to Mint Mobile from Verizon or AT&T and sign up for any three-month data plan, the carrier will still give you a second identical plan for 100% free.

Buy one plan, get a second plan FREE at Mint Mobile Bring your number over from AT&T or Verizon and sign up for any three-month data plan, and Mint Mobile will hook you up with a second identical plan for 100% free. This BOGO offer will apply to any of Mint's plans, including the Unlimited tier (currently just $45 for three months). The acquisition by T-Mobile shouldn't have any effect on this deal. All of Mint's data plans are powered by T-Mo's vast 5G network, plus you get unlimited talk and text, free calls to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and much more. You're also only paying for three months of wireless service. If you decide you don't want to stick with Mint after that time, simply cancel your account and you'll only be down $45.

All data plans are eligible for the deal — including the Unlimited plan — and since all of Mint's plans are just $15 per month for the first three months (for a limited time), this means that you can cover TWO users with excellent coverage for three months and only pay $45 upfront. Seriously.

Will other Mint Mobile deals be subject to change now that T-Mobile officially owns the MVNO? It's possible, but you probably have a while before the carrier implements any dramatic changes. After all, the carrier has made it pretty clear that it has no plans to change its $15/month plan any time soon, which is a good sign.

