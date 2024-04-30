The best Mother's Day tech deals 2024 — save hundreds on wearables, flagship phones, and more

Mother's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, May 12th), so in preparation for the big event, we've put together a mom-friendly gift guide that features many of the best Android deals from across the web. Looking for a reliable smartwatch? We got you covered. What about an AI-powered smartphone with loads of helpful camera features? You'll find that here too. From Amazon to Verizon, keep reading for all of the best deals on the web for mom (so far).

I'm talking about Mother's Day discounts like a record-breaking 24% off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet, or this offer that slashes a straight $70 off the brand new OnePlus 12R, one of our favorite cheap Android phones on the market.

Naturally, this is just a small taste of everything that's on sale ahead of Mother's Day 2024, so keep scrolling to see what else we've found.

Phones

OnePlus 12R 256GB: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy The eye-catching OnePlus 12R hasn't been out for very long, but you can already score a $70 discount when you buy the unlocked phone through Best Buy. Activate the device during the same transaction and you'll score an additional $100 off ahead of Mother's Day.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon If you mother enjoys doodling or taking notes on her devices, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is an awesome choice, coming complete with a vibrant 120Hz display, reliable battery, and a handy stylus built straight into the phone. Grab the unlocked smartphone from Amazon and you'll instantly receive a 38% discount, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: Buy the phone, get a Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE for FREE with eligible lines at Verizon This is one of those weird Verizon deals that's full of fine print, but you get could seriously hooked up if you play your cards right ahead of Mother's Day. Purchase the Galaxy S24 Plus and activate the phone with an eligible 5G Unlimited plan, and Verizon will give you enough promo credits to make a Galaxy Watch 6 AND a Galaxy Tab S9 FE totally free. The catch is that you'll need to add eligible service lines for all three devices, and that could cost a pretty penny.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: $899 $479 at Amazon The Google Pixel 7 Pro once reigned as one of the best Android phones that money can buy, and while that's no longer the case, it's still an awesome smartphone, thanks to its sophisticated balance of lovely design with premium software and top-of-the-line camera tech. Grab this unlocked phone for mom and you'll save an extraordinary 47% on your purchase. That's a new record!

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Who says foldable phones need to break the bank? The Razr Plus (2023) features two vibrant OLED displays, a Snapdragon processor, and a vegan leather finish that feels luxurious to the touch. Best Buy is currently slashing a whopping $300 off the clamshell device, just in time for Mother's Day.

Wearables

Fitbit Sense 2: $249.95 $199.95 at Best Buy If you want a stylish fitness tracker that doesn't skimp on smartwatch features, the Fitbit Sense 2 is the obvious choice. You get up to six days of battery life on a single charge, plus built-in GPS and all of the activity tracking software you could ever want. You'll also get a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium for free.

Fossil Gen 6 42mm: $299 $151.74 at Amazon The Fossil Gen 6 may not be the most cutting-edge Android smartwatch on the planet, but it makes up for its lack of innovation with a stylish, lightweight design and stellar battery life. You also get onboard NFC and GPS, plus loads of health and fitness tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm (LTE): $349.99 $269.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Watch 6 has just about everything you could ever want in a smartwatch, from the powerful Wear OS software platform to the great battery life and durable construction. If your tech-savvy mother is looking for a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the one, especially when you pair it with a cool $80 discount at Best Buy.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $139.95 at Best Buy The Charge 6 offers the classic Fitbit experience, packing nearly endless health and fitness tracking features into a minimalist, lightweight design. Pick up this fitness tracker from Best Buy and you'll get a $20 discount straight away, plus six months of Fitbit Premium and up to $75 off when you trade in.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $329.99 $249.99 at Amazon For the first time ever, Amazon is carving 24% off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a versatile couch companion with a brilliant 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. You also get 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD.

Lenovo Tab M9 32GB: $149.99 $114.99 at Walmart This compact 9-inch tablet from Lenovo may lack the fancy features found in some devices, but it still triumphs in the "bang for the buck" department. Mom will enjoy the 13 hours of battery life, stereo speakers, and portable design, while you'll enjoy the $35 discount from Walmart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $919.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Our mothers deserve the best, so if you can afford it, why not treat her to one of the best Android tablets that money can buy? The Galaxy Tab S9 comes with the outstanding Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a gorgeous 120Hz display, and quad speakers that are perfect for streaming movies and TV shows. Pick up the 256GB model and you'll save a sweet $120, no strings attached. To be fair, this tablet is probably best for the particularly tech-savvy mothers out there. If your mom has trouble understanding the concept of Google, for instance, you could probably save some cash and go with another device on this list and she'd be none the wiser.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $169.99 at Best Buy The affordable Galaxy Tab A9 Plus boasts a smooth-as-butter 90Hz 11-inch display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and a huge 7,040mAh battery that you can count on. Pick up one of these slabs from Best Buy and you'll score a $50 discount alongside three months of YouTube Premium for free.

More deals

LG 65" Class 80 Series QNED 4K smart TV: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy Is your mother in need of a new TV? Check out this Best Buy deal that carves $300 off the 65-inch Class 80 Series 4K smart TV by LG. This entertainment beast features an AI-powered processor that optimizes picture and sound in real time, plus you get surround sound and 300 free LG channels straight out of the box.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $328 at Walmart Our top pick for the best wireless headphones that money can buy, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are packed with cutting-edge noise cancellation technology, crystal-clear call quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab a pair of these headphones from Walmart before Mother's Day and the retailer will hook you up with a $71.99 discount.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon Introduce your mom to Alexa with the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), a compact, spherical smart speaker that boasts an LED clock display, immersive sound, and easy integration into any smart home. Amazon is currently slashing 33% off the Dot with Clock, knocking the price down to only $39.99.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy Maybe your mom doesn't need an entirely new TV but she's looking to finally cut ties with cable. Grab the discounted Roku Streaming Stick 4K and get hooked up with 2160p resolution and instant access to all of the best streaming services.