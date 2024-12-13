Ends Sunday! Lyca Mobile's Unlimited plan drops to only $10 per month, just in time for the holidays

MVNO deals are a dime-a-dozen these days, but the T-Mobile-powered carrier Lyca Mobile just dropped a holiday offer that you might have missed if you weren't paying particularly close attention. Sign up for three months of the Unlimited plan at Lyca Mobile before December 15th and you'll score an 80% discount, knocking your bill down to only $10 per month.

The plan in question comes with unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's legendary 5G / 4G LTE network, plus you get some premium extras like unlimited calls and texts to over 100 countries worldwide and a 10GB mobile hotspot. Lyca Mobile supports nearly all of the best Android phones and there are no contracts or pesky hidden fees to worry about. What you see is what you get, and what you're getting is a great deal on wireless.

Unlimited everything for only 10 bucks

Lyca Mobile Holiday Deal: Get three months of Unlimited for only $10/month Join Lyca Mobile on the Unlimited plan via this link and you'll only have to pay $10 per month for your first three months of service. The plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile's network, plus you get international perks and a free mobile hotspot. The best part is that there are no contracts or credit checks, so you can potentially just move on after the deal expires with zero hassle whatsoever. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

There are plenty of great MVNO carriers to consider, but thanks to enticing promos like this, Lyca Mobile is quickly rising the ranks as one of the best options out there.

Of course, if you're happy with your current phone plan or you simply live in an area with poor T-Mobile coverage, then this Lyca Mobile deal isn't for you. It's also worth mentioning that data speeds will begin to slow after 40GB, so heavy data users may need wish to look elsewhere. For most folks, though, this is an excellent wireless opportunity for dirt cheap — just make sure you take advantage of this exclusive offer before midnight on December 15th.