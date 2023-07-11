Act fast — the best RedMagic gaming phones are almost $200 off for Prime Day

You wouldn't normally consider buying a secondary phone if money's tight, but the magic of Prime Day makes it possible. RedMagic's gaming phones are some of the best on the market, packing incredible features such as Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chipsets inside flashy and cool-looking rigs. With these epic Prime Day deals, you can score models like the RedMagic 7S Pro for a whole $170 less.

There are lots of excellent phones made by the gaming phone connoisseur, including the seriously beefy RedMagic 8 Pro. This absolute unit of a phone has RGB lighting, multiple cooling systems, and powerful specs that deliver buttery smooth performance for hours. You get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and RedMagic's own Red Core 2 gaming co-processor. The 256GB and 512GB variants are also on sale, going for $615 and $719, respectively.

If you don't mind something a little older in exchange for more savings, the RedMagic 7 Pro is also on sale for 20% off today. This device is not to be underestimated by any means because it still comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and an incredible 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Save nearly $200 on the best RedMagic gaming phones

RedMagic 8 Pro 16GB+512GB: $899.00 $719.00 at Amazon RedMagic 8 Pro 12GB+265GB: $769.00 $615.00 at Amazon RedMagic is being very generous this fine Prime Day. You save $154 on the 256GB variant and $180 on the 512GB version of the beastly RedMagic 8 Pro. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon chip, RGB lighting, the complex ICE 11 Cooling System, a gaming co-processor, ultrasonic shoulder triggers, and a sublime 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with no front camera notch, this is the gaming phone of your dreams.

RedMagic 7S Pro 18GB+512GB: $849.00 $679.00 at Amazon While it may not be as powerful as the newer 8 Pro, the RedMagic 7S Pro does great on its own. The memory specs of this variant are crazy good and the situation under the hood is impressive. If the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip didn't win you, the 65W charging, transparent RGB design, gigantic 5,000mAh battery, and highly-responsive ultrasonic shoulder triggers sure will. The curved edges are more ergonomic for longer periods of gaming. For $679, this phone's a bargain.

RedMagic 7 Pro 16GB+265GB: $599.00 $479.20 at Amazon At any other time, it would be impossible to imagine such a capable Android phone costs less than $500. Today's your lucky day because the mighty RedMagic 7 Pro boasting 16GB of RAM and a transparent RGB-laden back is only $479.20 on Amazon. You get snappy 65W fast charging as well as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This is the ultimate cheap phone right now. Better grab it before the deal expires!

We've reviewed many RedMagic gaming devices over the years, which is why we highly recommend these epic mobile gaming rigs. They easily compete with the likes of Samsung and ASUS without breaking the bank, and the design language is unlike any other brand. You won't find this much RGB and this level of insane cooling at mid-range prices anywhere else. The software has improved monumentally over the years, resolving our biggest qualm with the company's gaming phones.

Prime Day is the best time of the year for shopping, especially if you're looking for great deals on Android phones. The one catch is that most of the deals are only available to active Prime members. Luckily, if you sign up for the FREE 30-day Prime trial, you can enjoy all of the exclusive deals without paying a cent.