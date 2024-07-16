The RedMagic 9S Pro launches globally with a souped-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

What you need to know

The RedMagic 9S Pro has an upgraded ICE 13.5 tech and frost cooling gel, increasing thermal efficiency by 20%, and includes a customizable 22,000 RPM RGB fan.

It is powered by Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Leading Version," making it a strong contender for the best gaming phone of 2024.

Price tarts at $649 for the Sleet and Frost colors, and $799 for the Snowfall and Cyclone versions.

After a successful run in China, Nubia has rolled out the RedMagic 9S Pro for gamers around the world.

The RedMagic 9S Pro boasts impressive specs that position it as a strong contender for our 2024 best gaming phone list. Notably, the global variant features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 "Leading Version," a customized iteration offering enhanced processing power through overclocking.

Nubia has upgraded the cooling system in the RedMagic 9S Pro with its ICE 13.5 tech. This new approach uses a frost cooling gel that increases thermal efficiency by 20%, as per the firm. On top of that, the phone's processor only consumes 0.3W in boost mode, ensuring it stays cool and performs well even during the most intense gaming sessions.

The RedMagic 9S Pro has a 6.8-inch FullHD+ OLED display that offers sharp visuals with a 2480 x 1116 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. Plus, it supports 10-bit color, 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits for clear visibility in any lighting.

While the device prioritizes peak gaming performance, it doesn't neglect camera capabilities. The rear boasts a versatile triple-camera system, headlined by a dual 50MP configuration: a main sensor and an ultra-wide lens. This duo is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera. On the front sits a 16MP under-display camera for selfies and video calls.

The RedMagic 9S Pro backs up its gaming phone status with a hefty 6,500mAh battery, designed to last over two days with regular use. It also supports up to 80W wired charging speeds.

It also steps up its cooling game with the biggest Vapor Chamber in the RedMagic lineup, which effectively handles heat. It also has a customizable RGB fan spinning at 22,000 RPM to keep things cool during intense gaming.

The phone offers 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB (UFS 4.0). The RedMagic 9S Pro runs on Android 14 with RedMagic OS 9.5.

The RedMagic 9S Pro starts at $649 for the Sleet and Frost colors, while the Snowfall and Cyclone versions are priced at $799.