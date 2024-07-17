Attention gamers! The RedMagic 9 Pro just quietly dropped to its lowest price ever, mere hours before Prime Day ends

That was a close one: Prime Day 2024 ends in just a few hours, and I nearly missed one of the best Android phone deals of them all. Head to Amazon before the clock strikes midnight and you'll get a straight 15% off the unlocked RedMagic 9 Pro, a super-powered smartphone that was specially built with serious mobile gamers in mind.

RedMagic 9 Pro 512GB: $899 $764 at Amazon Attention gamers! We've been so distracted by the many Prime Day phone deals floating around that we nearly missed this Amazon deal that carves a straight $135 off the RedMagic 9 Pro. This behemoth of mobile gaming comes with a dedicated cooling fan, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Red Core 2 processor, and a 6,500mAh battery that will keep you gaming for hours on end. The top-rated gaming phone has never been cheaper than this, so I'd be quick if I were you.

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best phones for gaming at a never-before-seen price; you need a near-perfect gaming phone with great battery life and a headphone jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you use a CDMA carrier like Verizon; you prioritize camera tech in your phones.

You need to be a Prime member and you'll want to confirm that the RedMagic 9 Pro works with your carrier's network (Verizon won't support it), but once those issues are resolved you'll be getting one of the best gaming phones ever built, complete with an efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Red Core 2 chipset, a smooth-as-butter AMOLED 120Hz display, and a built-in cooling system for those particularly demanding gaming sessions.

You also get superb REDMAGIC OS 9.0 software, RGB-lit shoulder triggers, and a huge 6,500mAh battery that will keep you immersed in your game world for hours on end. There's even a headphone jack!

Sure, the cameras on the RedMagic 9 Pro are pretty average and you won't get any water resistance out of the device, but I doubt you were planning on taking too many pictures by the pool anyway. Let's be real: the primary objective of the RedMagic 9 Pro is to run Android games smoothly. Everything else is just extra.