The best Prime Day deals 2022: a live roundup of the latest offers
Bringing you the hottest offers in mobiles, tech and more
By Brendan Griffiths published
So you're looking for the best Prime Day deals? Well, you're in the right place for a roundup of the latest and greatest picks. Yes, we're getting an admittedly early start as we're seeing a hot selection of discounts going live already for Amazon's massive summer sales event.
Prime Day officially kicks off at 3am EDT on July 12 and ends 48 hours later. We're settling in for the long haul right now. But why wait? With the hottest deals often selling out before we hit day two, you'll not want to dawdle on the live highlights below. Keep coming back as we'll be rounding up fresh offers from now right through to the end. We have a few separate hubs you might be interested in too for the best from the Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day phone deals.
Check out the sale sections below and below that list, you'll find our live deals blog.
Prime Day deals: quick links to the hot picks
- Amazon Prime free trial: most deals are member's only
- How to get $40 in Amazon credit
- Get $10 Amazon credit via these steps
- Prime member's only coupons
- Echo speakers: prices from just $19.99!
- Fire TV Sticks: make your TV smarter from just $17
- Mobile phones: Samsung and Pixel models are duking it out
- Back to school/college: laptops, headphones, robo vacs, and more
- TVs: Get a 4K TV from as little as $240
- Gaming: big discounts for console and PC gamers alike
Ok, big surprise, the Echo Dot is on sale around Prime Day? Fair enough, but that's as low as we've ever seen the latest 4th-gen model drop to. While we do miss the thinner puck design, there's no denying the new spheres sound a lot better and a lot less muffled than the older models.
The Fitbit Charge 5 is an excellent fitness tracker that does so much more than track your steps. Heart-rate monitoring is expected of course, but you're also getting sleep tracking, built in GPS and more. That 7-day battery destroys the pitiful one-day charge you'd typically get from a Samsung/Apple smartwatch too. We've seen the price hover around $125 in the last few months, but this is an all-time low price and a full day before Prime Day. Don't expect this to last long.
