The best Prime Day deals 2022: a live roundup of the latest offers

So you're looking for the best Prime Day deals? Well, you're in the right place for a roundup of the latest and greatest picks. Yes, we're getting an admittedly early start as we're seeing a hot selection of discounts going live already for Amazon's massive summer sales event.

Prime Day officially kicks off at 3am EDT on July 12 and ends 48 hours later. We're settling in for the long haul right now. But why wait? With the hottest deals often selling out before we hit day two, you'll not want to dawdle on the live highlights below. Keep coming back as we'll be rounding up fresh offers from now right through to the end. We have a few separate hubs you might be interested in too for the best from the Prime Day smartwatch deals and Prime Day phone deals.

Check out the sale sections below and below that list, you'll find our live deals blog.