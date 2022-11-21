Black Friday Amazon deals: $79 TVs, $19 Fire Sticks, and all-time low sale prices on headphones, laptops, and more

Refresh

A smart TV for 80 bucks? Count us in. Sure, this 24-inch Fire TV from Insignia isn't going to win any awards for picture quality or innovation, but if you just need something simple, you really can't beat the F20 Series when it comes to bang for your buck. This compact smart TV delivers totally respectable 720p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, plus you'll get instant access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the Fire TV entertainment platform. It even comes with an Alexa Voice remote! This smart TV usually sells for $169.99, which doesn't really seem worth it, but the current 53% discount makes this offer too good to pass up.

We expect to see loads of epic smart TV deals when Black Friday hits, but you don't need to wait to save a hefty chunk of cash thanks to this discount that drops an impressive 43% off the 40-inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV. For just shy of $200, you're getting a smart TV with vibrant Full HD picture, slim bezels, and over 250 free streaming channels thanks to the built-in Roku streaming platform.

If you've had your eye on Samsung's innovative Frame smart TV for a while, now's your chance. Weeks ahead of the official Black Friday sale event, an Amazon deal has sent the 55-inch version of the TV crashing down to a lowest-ever price of $997.99. This elegant entertainment powerhouse produces stunning QLED 4K resolution with Quantum HDR and Art Mode, a clever feature that turns your TV into a work of art whenever it's not in use.

If you're looking for a new smart TV this holiday season, feast your eyes on this beautiful 65-inch X80K Series Google TV from Sony, currently 30% off through Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The X80K series is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 that consistently delivers great picture in real time so you're always viewing content the way it was intended to be seen.

You'll also get to see rich, accurate colors thanks to the TV's TRILUMINOS Pro technology and Dolby Vision support. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't perfect, but for a TV that's under $700, you're looking at some serious bang for the buck.

Black Friday is the perfect time for buying a new TV, and of course, Amazon has some fantastic deals. Fire TV sticks are some of the best streaming devices on the market, but did you know that Amazon has its own televisions with Fire TV built-in?!? We reviewed the original Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni-series this summer and were quite impressed. This deal is for the newest model announced just this past September.

The new QLED technology improves image quality over the regular LED of the previous generation TVs. The added Dolby Vision IQ paired with excellent local dimming means you'll get one of the best movie-watching experiences at a crazy good price. With Fire TV included, you'll have access to all of your favorite shows without needing to mess with extra hardware. Plus, the TV doubles as an Alexa device, so you'll have voice control too! Don't wait; get in on this deal ASAP.

Looking to pick up a new TV? Samsung has exciting deals on its 4K QLED range, starting at $797 for the 50-inch model and going all the way to $2,181 for the 85-inch variant. These are Samsung's latest QLED models, and feature full-array local dimming zones, Xbox Game Pass integration, Google Assistant and Alexa out of the box, and a smart TV interface that's among the best.

A QLED TV is the ideal middle ground as it gives you better colors than a traditional LED while undercutting OLEDs. Samsung has carved out a good niche for itself with its QLED TVs, and with five different sizes available, you're guaranteed to find a TV here to your liking.