Black Friday Samsung deals LIVE — our experts gather the best tech gifts for Galaxy fans
Samsung fans, get your shopping done today!
If you've been even remotely online the past few weeks, you probably noticed that Black Friday deals have taken over the internet. Every retailer, streaming service, and wireless carrier under the sun has been launching holiday promotions in an attempt to earn your business, and if you're anything like me, you're just about ready to tune it all out.
In an attempt to make life easier for all of us, we've been working to curate the endless lists of deals so the holiday shopping experience (for tech, at least) is a bit more streamlined this year. In other words, if you were planning on buying anything Samsung this Black Friday, you've come to the right place. From now until the end of Cyber Monday (and probably beyond), we're going to be gathering all of our favorite discounted Samsung devices and dropping them below for your perusal. Oh, and we'll be doing this LIVE so you don't miss anything.
Amazon, Best Buy, and of course, Samsung themselves have all launched record-smashing Black Friday deals. Keep reading to see all of the best picks on the web, and check back later if you don't find anything now: we'll keep adding new offers as they appear. First up, let's take a look at the Top 5 truly unmissable Black Friday Samsung deals. If you want to go straight to our live feed, simply click this Jump to Live Deals ↓ button.
- Amazon: Up to 60% off Amazon devices, headphones, and more
- Best Buy: Historic price drops on phones, TVs, tech
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off TVs, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, trade-in offers
- Walmart: Sitewide deals on appliances, games, tech
- Verizon: Up to $1,000 off Samsung, bundle discounts, free phones
- AT&T: Free S23 Plus, Z Flip 5, iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in/new line
- Mint Mobile: $600 off Pixel 7 Pro, plus six months of free wireless
- Lenovo: Up to 78% off PCs, monitors, and more
- Dell: Up to 60% off gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and monitors
- Hulu: Get a YEAR of streaming for $0.99 per month
- Max: Six months of the With Ads plan for $2.99 per month
Editor's picks
1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB:
$999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was our favorite foldable phone released this year, boasting a powerful Snapdragon chip, new-and-improved cover display, and a durable clamshell construction. Grab the unlocked flip phone during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you'll get $200 off no strings attached. There's also some enhanced trade-in credit up for grabs, plus you'll get a free month of Xbox Game Pass.
Price comparison: Amazon - $799.99 | Samsung - $999.99 (up to $600 off with trade-in
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB:
$919.99 $799.99, plus up to $600 off with trade-in at Samsung
Buy the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 directly from the source and you'll get a straight $120 discount plus up to $600 off if you send in an old device using the Samsung trade-in tool. They'll also throw in four months of YouTube Premium streaming, just for kicks. This feature-packed slab boasts a brilliant 11-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.
Price comparison: Amazon - $786 | Best Buy $799.99
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm:
$299.99 $228.99 at Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 topped our list of the best Android smartwatches of 2023, and now you can grab the 40mm version for just $228.99 at Amazon. With the GW6, you're getting top-of-the-line Wear OS software, tons of battery life, and all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need in a watch.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $229.99 | Samsung - $229.99
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB:
$599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon
The Galaxy S23 FE just hit store shelves in late October, and yet Verizon customers can already grab one for 100% free when they add a line with any 5G Unlimited plan. No trade-in required! The balanced Galaxy S23 FE may not have been the most groundbreaking device to hit store shelves this year, but if you're looking to update your wireless service anyway, this Verizon deal is tough to beat.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $399.99
5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro:
$239.99 $159.99, plus $10 gift card at Amazon
Cutting-edge and exceedingly comfortable, we picked the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as the "best-sounding" wireless earbuds on the market today. Grab a pair from Amazon right now and you'll get a historic 31% discount AND a free $10 gift card, no strings attached.
Price comparison: Samsung - $159.99 | Best Buy - $159.99
LIVE deals
We're over halfway through the Black Friday festivities, but the deals are still pouring in like there's no tomorrow. If you have an old working device to send in, Samsung is offering up to $800 of trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra, enough to send the price of the super-powerful phone crashing to just $399. Devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and S22 Ultra will get you the max discount, while phones like the base model Galaxy S22 will get you a still-great $600 credit.
Don't have a phone to trade in? It's worth noting that Best Buy and Amazon alike are both offering $300 straight discounts on the 256GB phone.
In addition to phones, tablets, and wearables, Samsung also manufactures some of the best Android TVs in the business, and this Class QN85C model is no exception. Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor, this TV uses AI-powered 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound, and a 120Hz refresh rate to make everything you watch as immersive and lifelike as possible.
Pick up the 55" model during Samsung's Black Friday sale and you'll instantly save $500. If you need a bigger TV, the 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch versions are also being discounted, with savings of up to $1,500 available.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is all about balance, with a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, huge battery, and a long-term software update guarantee. Head to Best Buy before the Black Friday sale wraps up and you can grab the 256GB model for $799.99, which is the same price as the lesser base model Galaxy S23. Best Buy will even sweeten the deal by throwing in four months of SiriusXM streaming for free.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a lot of amazing things going for it, from the ultra-efficient Snapdragon chip to the durable hinge that helps the phone fold flat. One thing the holds the phone back is its price. With a starting price of $1,799.99, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is way out of reach for most people, which is why we're excited to see Amazon slash a whopping 28% off the premium foldable. That's the biggest discount that the unlocked phone has ever received, so now's the time to buy (if you can afford it).
- DBrand X-Ray skins: Buy one get one free
- DBrand Leather skins: 30% off
- DBrand PS5 Darkplates: 40% off
MOVE FAST! This sale ends at 3PM Eastern/Noon Pacific time.
While Dbrand has been in the news this Black Friday for something other than a sale, we'd like to specifically focus on the company's Black Friday deals for just a moment.
DBrand has been making our favorite phone skins and cases for years, and this rare sale means you can get one of DBrand's excellent leather skins for 30% off, or BOGO for the newfangled X-Ray skins.
As DBrand points out, getting a free X-Ray skin means you can get a dark and light mode version for your phone for the price of one, so you don't have to choose at checkout.
Plus, you can outfit your PS5 with some fancy new colors thanks to 40% off DBrand Darkplates. These replace the plastic exterior of your PS5 with something more aesthetically pleasing, and they even have added ventilation for Sony's powerful next-gen console. You can even bring the 90s back with a transparent Darkplate!
While you're shopping around for tech, don't forget to pick up gifts for everyone else in your life, too! Thanks to this Amazon gift card Black Friday sale, you can get 20% off gift cards for their favorite retailers like Bath & Body Works, Yankee Candle, Banana Republic, and Pink.
Plus, gift cards for Lyft, Under Armour, Razer, Instacart, and even Apple are all on sale right now at Amazon. Heck, you can even make your kids' next birthday party cheap with Chuck E Cheese gift cards on sale, see a movie with discounted Cinemark gift cards, or get a new pair of kicks with a discounted DSW gift card!