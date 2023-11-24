Black Friday Samsung deals LIVE — our experts gather the best tech gifts for Galaxy fans

If you've been even remotely online the past few weeks, you probably noticed that Black Friday deals have taken over the internet. Every retailer, streaming service, and wireless carrier under the sun has been launching holiday promotions in an attempt to earn your business, and if you're anything like me, you're just about ready to tune it all out.

In an attempt to make life easier for all of us, we've been working to curate the endless lists of deals so the holiday shopping experience (for tech, at least) is a bit more streamlined this year. In other words, if you were planning on buying anything Samsung this Black Friday, you've come to the right place. From now until the end of Cyber Monday (and probably beyond), we're going to be gathering all of our favorite discounted Samsung devices and dropping them below for your perusal. Oh, and we'll be doing this LIVE so you don't miss anything.

Amazon, Best Buy, and of course, Samsung themselves have all launched record-smashing Black Friday deals. Keep reading to see all of the best picks on the web, and check back later if you don't find anything now: we'll keep adding new offers as they appear. First up, let's take a look at the Top 5 truly unmissable Black Friday Samsung deals. If you want to go straight to our live feed, simply click this Jump to Live Deals ↓ button.

Editor's picks

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was our favorite foldable phone released this year, boasting a powerful Snapdragon chip, new-and-improved cover display, and a durable clamshell construction. Grab the unlocked flip phone during Best Buy's Black Friday sale and you'll get $200 off no strings attached. There's also some enhanced trade-in credit up for grabs, plus you'll get a free month of Xbox Game Pass. Price comparison: Amazon - $799.99 | Samsung - $999.99 (up to $600 off with trade-in

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: $919.99 $799.99, plus up to $600 off with trade-in at Samsung Buy the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 directly from the source and you'll get a straight $120 discount plus up to $600 off if you send in an old device using the Samsung trade-in tool. They'll also throw in four months of YouTube Premium streaming, just for kicks. This feature-packed slab boasts a brilliant 11-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Price comparison: Amazon - $786 | Best Buy $799.99

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $228.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 topped our list of the best Android smartwatches of 2023, and now you can grab the 40mm version for just $228.99 at Amazon. With the GW6, you're getting top-of-the-line Wear OS software, tons of battery life, and all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need in a watch. Price comparison: Best Buy - $229.99 | Samsung - $229.99

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 FREE with new line at Verizon The Galaxy S23 FE just hit store shelves in late October, and yet Verizon customers can already grab one for 100% free when they add a line with any 5G Unlimited plan. No trade-in required! The balanced Galaxy S23 FE may not have been the most groundbreaking device to hit store shelves this year, but if you're looking to update your wireless service anyway, this Verizon deal is tough to beat. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Amazon - $399.99