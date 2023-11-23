Best Black Friday deals LIVE — our experts gather the best tech gifts for Android fans

If you've been even remotely online the past few weeks, you probably noticed that Black Friday deals have taken over the internet. Every retailer, streaming service, and wireless carrier under the sun has been launching holiday promotions in an attempt to earn your business, and if you're anything like me, you're just about ready to tune it all out.

In an attempt to make life easier for all of us, we've been working to curate the endless lists of deals so the holiday shopping experience (for tech, at least) is a bit more streamlined this year. In other words, if you were planning on buying anything Android-related for Black Friday, you've come to the right place. From now until the end of Cyber Monday (and probably beyond), we're going to be gathering all of our favorite discounted devices and dropping them below for your perusal. Oh, and we'll be doing this LIVE so you don't miss anything.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a few of the many retailers with record-smashing Black Friday deals right now. Keep reading to see all of the best picks on the web, and check back later if you don't find anything now: we'll keep adding new offers as they appear. First up, let's take a look at the Top 5 truly unmissable Black Friday deals. If you want to go straight to our live feed, simply click this Jump to Live Deals ↓ button.

Editor's picks

1. Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $799 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 Pro earned the top spot in our list of the best Android phones of the year, not because it’s the most powerful (that title belongs to the illustrious Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) but because it boasts balanced specs, some of the best camera tech on the market, and loads of bang for the buck. Head to Amazon during the Black Friday sale and you’ll save a straight $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is the biggest discount that the unlocked phone has ever received, no strings attached! Price comparison: Best Buy - $799 | Google Store - $799

2. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus just keeps getting cheaper. One of our favorite foldable phone releases of the year, the Razr Plus pairs the efficiency of a Snapdragon chip with a durable, sophisticated design and one-of-a-kind user experience. The Razr Plus officially starts at $999.99, but the price has been steadily dropping over the past few months. Now, thanks to Black Friday, you can grab this innovative foldable for just $699.99. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 | Lenovo - $699.99

3. Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $99.95 at Best Buy The latest wearable from Fitbit, the Charge 6 has only been out for a little over a month, but that hasn’t stopped the Black Friday sales from knocking the price of this watch down to a mere $99.95 at Best Buy. We gave the Fitbit Charge 6 4.5 out of 5 stars in our recent review , namely because of its comfortable design, Google Maps support, over 40 activity modes, and a comprehensive arsenal of health sensors. All of this for just a Benjamin? Count us in. Price comparison: Amazon - $99.95

5. Google Pixel 7a: $499 $374 at Amazon If you want the power and features of a Pixel flagship without paying a flagship price, the Google Pixel 7a is the phone to beat. You get the same Tensor G2 chipset as the more-expensive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, plus some outstanding haptics and the exclusive camera features that the brand is known for. Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the price of the 7a has crashed to just $374, which is the cheapest that the phone has ever been. Price comparison: Best Buy - $374 | Google Store - $374