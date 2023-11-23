Live
Best Black Friday deals LIVE — our experts gather the best tech gifts for Android fans
Get all of your holiday shopping done today.
1. Quick links
2. Editor's picks
3. LIVE deals
If you've been even remotely online the past few weeks, you probably noticed that Black Friday deals have taken over the internet. Every retailer, streaming service, and wireless carrier under the sun has been launching holiday promotions in an attempt to earn your business, and if you're anything like me, you're just about ready to tune it all out.
In an attempt to make life easier for all of us, we've been working to curate the endless lists of deals so the holiday shopping experience (for tech, at least) is a bit more streamlined this year. In other words, if you were planning on buying anything Android-related for Black Friday, you've come to the right place. From now until the end of Cyber Monday (and probably beyond), we're going to be gathering all of our favorite discounted devices and dropping them below for your perusal. Oh, and we'll be doing this LIVE so you don't miss anything.
Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a few of the many retailers with record-smashing Black Friday deals right now. Keep reading to see all of the best picks on the web, and check back later if you don't find anything now: we'll keep adding new offers as they appear. First up, let's take a look at the Top 5 truly unmissable Black Friday deals. If you want to go straight to our live feed, simply click this Jump to Live Deals ↓ button.
Quick links
- Amazon: Up to 60% off Amazon devices, headphones, and more
- Best Buy: Historic price drops on phones, TVs, tech
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off TVs, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, trade-in offers
- Walmart: Sitewide deals on appliances, games, tech
- Verizon: Up to $1,000 off Samsung, bundle discounts, free phones
- AT&T: Free S23 Plus, Z Flip 5, iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in/new line
- Mint Mobile: $600 off Pixel 7 Pro, plus six months of free wireless
- Lenovo: Up to 78% off PCs, monitors, and more
- Dell: Up to 60% off gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and monitors
- Hulu: Get a YEAR of streaming for $0.99 per month
- Max: Six months of the With Ads plan for $2.99 per month
Editor's picks
1. Google Pixel 8 Pro:
$999 $799 at Amazon
The Google Pixel 8 Pro earned the top spot in our list of the best Android phones of the year, not because it’s the most powerful (that title belongs to the illustrious Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra) but because it boasts balanced specs, some of the best camera tech on the market, and loads of bang for the buck.
Head to Amazon during the Black Friday sale and you’ll save a straight $200 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is the biggest discount that the unlocked phone has ever received, no strings attached!
Price comparison: Best Buy - $799 | Google Store - $799
2. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB:
$999.99 $699.99 at Amazon
The Motorola Razr Plus just keeps getting cheaper. One of our favorite foldable phone releases of the year, the Razr Plus pairs the efficiency of a Snapdragon chip with a durable, sophisticated design and one-of-a-kind user experience.
The Razr Plus officially starts at $999.99, but the price has been steadily dropping over the past few months. Now, thanks to Black Friday, you can grab this innovative foldable for just $699.99.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99 | Lenovo - $699.99
3. Fitbit Charge 6:
$159.95 $99.95 at Best Buy
The latest wearable from Fitbit, the Charge 6 has only been out for a little over a month, but that hasn’t stopped the Black Friday sales from knocking the price of this watch down to a mere $99.95 at Best Buy.
We gave the Fitbit Charge 6 4.5 out of 5 stars in our recent review, namely because of its comfortable design, Google Maps support, over 40 activity modes, and a comprehensive arsenal of health sensors. All of this for just a Benjamin? Count us in.
Price comparison: Amazon - $99.95
4. Sony WH-1000XM5 -
$399 $314.99 at Walmart
Our top pick for the best wireless headphones that money can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 haven’t seen too many discounts since they first hit store shelves back in May 2022. Fortunately, this year’s Black Friday events have changed all of that, with Walmart slashing an epic $85 off the top-rated cans.
With the Sony WH-1000XM5, you’re getting unrivalled active noise cancellation, immersive sound quality thanks to Sony’s QN1 processor, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Price comparison: Amazon - $328 | Best Buy - $329.99
5. Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $374 at Amazon
If you want the power and features of a Pixel flagship without paying a flagship price, the Google Pixel 7a is the phone to beat. You get the same Tensor G2 chipset as the more-expensive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, plus some outstanding haptics and the exclusive camera features that the brand is known for.
Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the price of the 7a has crashed to just $374, which is the cheapest that the phone has ever been.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $374 | Google Store - $374
LIVE deals
The Echo Show 8 is already a great device for fans of the Alexa ecosystem, with an 8-inch HD touchscreen display, 13MP camera, and all the smart home controls you could ever ask for. Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can grab one of these smart displays (usually priced at $149.99) and a TP-Link smart light for a mere $104.99. That’s $67.99 of savings, and all you need to do is hit that Add to Cart button.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (BT):
$329.99$259.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may be the best Android smartwatch that money can buy, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from knocking a cool $70 off the price during their Black Friday sale. For just $260, you’re getting cutting-edge wearable technology with outstanding Wear OS software, advanced health and fitness tracking sensors, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
- TCL 65" Class 4 Series 4K UHD Roku TV:
$529.99$228 at Walmart
If you've been hunting for a smart TV this holiday season, you probably noticed that it's nearly impossible to find a 65-inch TV for less than $500, especially one that supports 4K UHD picture. This Black Friday deal from Walmart changes all that. For a mere $228, you're getting outstanding picture with 4K upscaling, HDR support, and of course, instant access to all of your favorite streaming services (plus a lot of free stuff!) thanks to the Roku TV platform.
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714:
$699.99$469.99 at Best Buy
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 offers the perfect balance of cost and performance, especially when you pair it with a $230 discount during Best Buy's Black Friday sale. You get the 360-degree hinge that lets you turn the laptop into a tablet, plus a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, durable military-grade construction, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Best Buy will even throw in a free protective sleeve and three months of YouTube Premium for free.
- Fossil Gen 6 44mm:
$299$169.99 at Amazon
Stylish and versatile, the Fossil Gen 6 boasts an efficient Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging. It's a few years old at this point, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing, as you can currently grab this watch for just $170 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's not a record low price for the watch, but it's pretty darn close.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:
$1,199.99$899.99 at Best Buy
Why not kick things off with the most powerful Android phone on the market? The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a built-in stylus, a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Grab one of these beasts of performance at Best Buy and you'll save a record-smashing $300 on your purchase. As the biggest drawback of the S23 Ultra has always been its prohibitive price, this Black Friday discount is a big deal.