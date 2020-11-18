This year, we're seeing Black Friday sales kicking off earlier than ever. With Prime Day being so delayed and less emphasis on in-store events, combined possible concerns over shipping delays nearer the holidays, it makes total sense that retailers would want to kickstart their sales now and offer some early Black Friday deals online for shoppers who are ready to spend.

We've gathered up a bunch of the best deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more, in one place to make your holiday shopping easier. With everything going on, you're going to want to start your Black Friday shopping earlier this year than ever before. These Black Friday tech deals are some of the best available, so don't miss out.

Black Friday tech deals available now