Did you see that PlayStation is selling Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition for just $20? Don't pull out your wallet just yet. You'll actually get a better deal elsewhere. Amazon, Best Buy (online) and Walmart (in-store only) are offering the game for $15, and that's a price you won't be able to beat anywhere else. Join in on the fun and see why people loved Spider-Man on PS4 so much.

Just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swinging into action on PS4. Take on some of the hero's most iconic and infamous villains in this brand new adventure and save New York City in style. With its entire City That Never Sleeps DLC package, the Game of the Year Edition is near-perfection.

Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 is an entirely new story separate from any of the franchise's previous comic arcs, and developer Insomniac proved that the iconic hero was in good hands. The world of New York City is full of places to explore, items to collect, and citizens to save. That it has a fantastic story on top of its already fantastic combat and gameplay is only an added bonus. Not only do we get to learn about Spider-Man years after that fateful bite changed his life, but we see the man behind the mask as well.

If you're looking for a good PS4 exclusive to play, it doesn't get much better than this. The door is left open for a sequel, and you'll have plenty of content in the Game of the Year Edition to tide you over until then. It contains The City That Never Sleeps DLC package, which includes three separate story expansions to play through, giving you one more reason to go back visit the city.