Keep in mind that not every Black Friday deal is something that you should buy. There are often times a bunch of bad deals out there, but we've looked for just the best ones here, and these are what you'll want to concentrate on.

Of course there are a bunch of laptop deals, and alongside them are other offers for PC components and accessories, smart home devices, and even drones.

It's earlier than we expected, and it pains us a little bit to be talking about it so soon, but Lenovo's Black Friday ad has already leaked out. The team over at BFads managed to get their hands on the ad, and that means it's time for us to break it down and see if there is anything that will be worth making Lenovo a Black Friday shopping destination for some of the best deals around.

This model normally starts at $200 and on Black Friday you'll have three chances to score it for 50% less. That's right, on November 4 at 9am ET, November 28 at 12am ET, and November 29 at 12am ET this discount will be available. Quantities will be very limited, so be sure to act quickly if you want one.

It has Google's Assistant built right into it, can display your photo albums while you aren't using it, and makes a great addition to any nightstand. It will be slashed from its regular $80 price down to just $40 while supplies last. This is the best price we've seen for it, so we don't expect it to last for long.

There are a few configurations of this Chromebook available right now, and the one on sale will have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a 14-inch HD display. It regularly retails for $270 but will be on sale for $180 during these deals. This is one of the few Lenovo Chromebook models that will be on sale, so you will need to hurry if you want one.

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Lenovo Smart Tab - $199 (Was $349)

Lenovo Smart Plug - $7.99 (Was $30)

DJI Mavic Z Pro - $1,379 (Was $1,729)

Lenovo RGB Gaming Mouse - $14.99 (Was $25)

Deals worth ignoring

As expected, it looks like a few of the deals highlighted here are not actually that great of discounts. We expect that you'll either find lower prices or be able to purchase a comparable product for less than what's shown in the ad. A few of the ones that jump out at us include:

Oculus Rift S

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle

Lenovo D24F Gaming Monitor

Store information

Black Friday may not officially kick off until the end of November, but that's not stopping Lenovo. The first round of doorbuster deals will take place on November 4 at 9am ET. More doorbusters will kick off at midnight ET on Thanksgiving, so there will be plenty of time to shop. Since Lenovo doesn't have its own retail locations, all of these deals will be available on its own website, so keep an eye out for them as we get closer to the event.

Get prepared

