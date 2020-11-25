Although it's been a little over a year since its release, the Jabra Elite 85H still hold up against the likes of Sony's and Bose's best noise-canceling headphones. One of the biggest reasons to pick up the Elite 85H over the other best noise-canceling headphones had a lot to do with the price and comfort. For Black Friday, these headphones are even cheaper, coming in at the lowest price ever.

As for what you get, you'll find long-lasting battery life, even with the Active Noise Cancellation is activated. Jabra claims that the Elite 85Hs will last up to 36 hours, but we found that they actually came in around 32 hours, which is still absolutely phenomenal. In fact, this is even longer than the updated Sony WH-1000XM4s, which launched earlier this year.

Regardless of which platform you are using, there's an accompanying mobile app that provides controls over an array of features. SmartSound is next-level, as it automatically adjusts your audio based on the sounds around you. This has some quirks, as it may think you're in public when you are actually sitting in the office, but it's not anything that should deter you from grabbing the Elite 85Hs.

Jabra's mobile app also makes it possible to create custom EQ settings based on what you enjoy, instead of dealing with whatever your music app throws out. Between the battery life, comfort, and accompanying app, plus the fact that these are 40% off for Black Friday, and you really have a no-brainer choice.

Black Friday provides some absolutely wonderful deals on a variety of products. Still, this deal for the Jabra Elite 85H is phenomenal for a great pair of over-the-ear headphones. Keep an eye out for more great deals, as they are continuing to file in, and we're sure that there are some savings to be had for everyone.