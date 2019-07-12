This year, Prime Day happens over 48 hours , starting at midnight PT / 3am ET on Monday, July 15 and going until the end of Tuesday, July 16. Like we do with everything here at Android Central, we're passionate about Prime Day because we love great deals as much as great phones, wearables, Chromebooks, and other gadgets. It's also why you're going to see a lot of deals coverage over the next few days as we and our partners at Thrifter ramp up the effort to find the best possible products at the lowest prices for you.

There are a few times of year I'm really excited to spend my money, and Prime Day is quickly rising to the top of that list. If you're not familiar with it, Prime Day is Amazon's excuse to create a holiday in July, and to get people frothing at the mouth over insane discounts for its products and thousands of others that it stocks online.

If you buy anything from Amazon, you'd be a fool not to be a Prime member. With free shipping on most of what it sells, free streaming TV and movies, free digital books and magazines, unlimited music streaming and photo storage, it's guaranteed not to disappoint. And you get access to Prime Day deals!

The best way to get the most from Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2019

To take part in Prime Day 2019, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member, which costs $13 a month, or $120 a year. Aside from awesome Prime Day deals, you get free two-day shipping, movie and TV content through Prime Video, music streaming through Prime Music, photo store through Amazon Photos, and access to thousands of free books with Kindle Unlimited.

I don't really use the music streaming, but I rely on Prime's same-day delivery way more than I thought — having a baby means ordering a bunch of things every week you didn't think you'd need — and I watch a ton of awesome shows on Prime Video. (Seriously, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is incredible and you need to watch it).

