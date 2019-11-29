I do not mess around when it comes to coffee. Not at all.

As such, I've experimented with a lot of different ways to make the perfect cup, and I've used a lot of different gear (including kettles, cones, Chemexes, French Presses, and a plethora of filters made of different materials), but the one tried-and-true go-to for me is the Hario Buono kettle. It's damn-near perfect. It's simple and does exactly what it's supposed to: heat up quickly, maintain that heat, and provide a steady consistent stream of water as your pour. It's durable, built to last and easy to clean. It looks right at home with modern stainless-steel appliances but doesn't stand out on any stovetop.

And it's on sale for the lowest price I've ever seen on Black Friday, just $42.50 on Amazon with free Prime shipping, down 30 percent from the list price of $67. That's a real steal. When I bought my first Hario Buono kettle in 2013, I shopped around for the best deal, and I still paid $50 for it and that was six years ago. (That kettle is still in great shape, too.)