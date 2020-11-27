If your goal is to find a stylish smartwatch at a discounted price on Black Friday, you don't want to miss out on the stunning Garmin Vivomove HR that is currently available for half off. These premium hybrid smartwatches allow you to enjoy the perfect mix of brains and beauty in a wearable. This is one of the many incredible Android smartwatch deals you'll find this Black Friday. At %50 off, this is going to be a hard deal to beat.

Some people avoid smartwatches because they prefer watches that, well, look like watches! Fortunately, a hybrid smartwatch is the perfect solution to this problem. If you don't want to feel like you're walking around with a bulky piece of tech on your wrist, you'll appreciate the traditional look and feel of the Garmin Vivomove HR. It has a high-quality stainless steel case and a soft leather band to go with it.

Garmin is no stranger to the smartwatch game. The Vivomove HR is unique with its standard watch face and real hands that also comes with a touchscreen with a hidden smart display. The smart display comes to life when you turn your wrist to look at your watch.

Whether you want to track an activity, review your stress levels, or monitor your heart rate, you can do it all with this hybrid. You also get smartphone notifications for texts, calls, calendar events, and more. The battery can last for up to 5 days in smart mode. You'll enjoy an additional 2 weeks of battery life in watch-only mode.

No matter what type of smartwatch deal you're looking for, Black Friday is an ideal time to find it. However, the Garmin Vivomove HR for $150 off is one of the best deals we've seen so far. Be sure to follow all of the amazing Amazon Black Friday deals.