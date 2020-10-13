You can also get the 512GB Samsung Evo Select for $69.99. That's $28 off what it normally goes for, and it has never dropped below $85 directly.

Expand your storage with a new microSD card on Prime Day. The Samsung Evo Select microSD card series actually had several versions drop in price in early October, and now Prime Day is showing even lower prices for the higher end options. You can get the 256GB card for $27.99. That's an all-time low price for a card that regularly sells for around $35.

The Evo Select is perfect for recording high-quality 4K video. Use it with a phone, laptop, a Nintendo Switch, or any other device that needs a lot of storage and supports SDXC. This is a match for its lowest price ever.

The sale on the Evo Select cards is part of a larger sale on storage and memory from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and others. You can save a lot on hard drives and solid state drives in that sale. Check out the many other ways to save through Prime Day deals that are going on all day and well into Wednesday.

Samsung's EVO Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 60MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards.

Remember these high-capacity cards are labeled microSDXC. Not all devices can handle microSDXC, so you'll need to make sure whatever device you're buying this for can actually use it. Gaming consoles, phones, and laptops generally tend to be able to handle everything. But dash cams and similar smaller cameras tend to have a cap on how much storage they can support.

MicroSD cards are used in a wide variety of ways, and if you're shopping around, you should probably know a few of the devices that use these. If you're looking to get a Nintendo Switch for Prime Day, grab one of these cards so you can store even more games. Many of the DJI drones on sale for Prime Day can also make good use of these cards. Whatever you're looking for, be sure to grab one of these so your devices are ready to rock.