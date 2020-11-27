Walmart has the Klipsch The One II speaker with phono and Bluetooth on sale for $148 as part of its Black Friday sale. Walmart actually dropped the price of this speaker briefly earlier in November during one of its pre-Black Friday events. Now it's back down so you can grab it at this great price again. The speaker normally sells for closer to $200 and you can find it going for that price in other places like Amazon. Heck, the same speaker is going for as much as $250 at Best Buy. The discount today is definitely the lowest price we've ever seen, so it's a great time to buy if you like the features and the aesthetic.

Klipsch has a long, solid history of amazing audio. The One II speaker definitely fits the bill, too, with a style that's as good as the internals. The design includes luxury materials like real wood veneer and tactile spun switches and knobs. The Heritage Wireless series includes classic designs from the legacy of Klipsch while still blending in those powerful acoustics.

This speaker is turntable ready. It has a built-in switchable phono preamp and a dual RCA input connection. You can basically connect any sort of turntable directly to The One II and connect any analog device using the RCA outputs. Look at a modern turntable like the Denon DP-400 for a great way to listen to some vinyls.

You can also connect to this speaker with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. Stream internet music services like Pandora or Spotify and listen to your favorite tunes that way, too. Works with any mobile device so you can even stream locally stored audio.

