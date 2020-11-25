The past year or so has seen a massive rise in streaming services. Big names like Netflix and Hulu continue to dominate, HBO Max and NBC's Peacock are now trying to make a name for themselves, and T-Mobile recently threw its hat in the streaming ring with TVision. Simply put, there's a lot to choose from.

Among all those options, Philo stands out as one of the best values. It retails for $20/month for access to 63 live TV channels, and as part of a Black Friday special, you can get it for even less. For new customers, sign up for Philo right now and pay just $10 for your first month.

This deal is live right now, and if you ask us, it's the best offer in streaming at the moment.

If this is your first time hearing of Philo, here's what you need to know. Philo is a live TV streaming service, similar to something like Sling or YouTube TV. What makes Philo stand out is that it ditches major news and sports networks so that it can offer a huge variety of lifestyle/entertainment channels at an incredible price.

You get access to 63 total channels with your Philo subscription, including big names like AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, and tons more. Perhaps the most important channel — especially during this time of year — is the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark is in full swing with its overly-cheesy Christmas movies, and if that's a guilty pleasure for you too (no shame here), you get access to the full Hallmark experience and all the holiday flicks it has to offer.

In addition to a big library of channels, Philo has a few other tricks up its sleeve. You can record as many shows as you want with its unlimited cloud DVR, there's support for streaming on up to three devices at once, and you can create up to 10 user profiles to share your account with family/friends. You can also watch Philo on whatever device you like, seeing as how the service supports Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and most major web browsers.

So yeah, that's Philo. If you've never used the service before, being able to get a full month for just $10 is pretty incredible. Whether you keep it or not after that first month, this is an excellent deal you shouldn't pass up on.