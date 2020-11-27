Year after year, OnePlus kicks out some of the best Android phones around. If you want top-of-the-line specs, great software, and competitive prices, OnePlus usually delivers on all of those fronts with smashing success. The company just announced its latest Black Friday deal, and it's downright bananas.

If you go on the OnePlus website right now, you can buy a OnePlus 8 Pro at a discounted price of $799 — down from $899. That's a good enough deal on its own, but if you also add a OnePlus 7T to your cart, you'll be able to buy that phone for just $1. You read that right — $1.

That means you'll spend a total of $800 for both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T. In other words, it may just be one of the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is currently the highest-end smartphone in OnePlus's lineup, offering all of the same features and specs you'd expect in any other premium handset. It has a downright gorgeous design, a buttery-smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, and fast performance thanks to the Snapdragon 865. We've also been quite impressed with the 8 Pro's camera performance, with this easily being the best set of cameras OnePlus has ever offered.

Then we have the OnePlus 7T, and while it's not quite as new or fresh as the 8 Pro, it's still a fully-capable Android phone in its own right. You're getting a 90Hz display, a slightly older Snapdragon 855+ processor, and respectable cameras. It's a phone we were happy to recommend at its full retail price of $599, so it's a no-brainer being able to pick it up for just $1.

It is worth noting that this is the T-Mobile version of the OnePlus 7T, meaning the phone is locked to T-Mobile out of the box. That said, you can go through the process of unlocking the phone for use on other networks and should be just fine.

Even with that small caveat, this is still an amazing Black Friday deal that you'll want to take advantage of before it's gone. Buying both of these phones at their full retail prices would normally set you back $1,498, so at a total price of $800, you save $698. Talk about big savings.

We don't expect this offer to be around for long, so make sure to act fast!