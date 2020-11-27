Just because you made the huge holiday meal, doesn't mean you should have to clean up all the crumbs from it! Get your robot to do it for you because you're living in the future. The Neato Robotics Botvac D7 robot vacuum cleaner is down to $479.99 at Best Buy. You can also find this price at Amazon. At both retailers, the D7 tends to sell around $600 on a regular basis, although the price does spike as high as $800 on occasion. Today's drop is an all-new low for the Botvac D7, beating its last best deal by $20.

Suck it up Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum cleaner The D7 builds a floor plan for every story of your house. It can clean by zones that you target and clean multiple rooms. Setup virtual No-Go lines, too. Works on carpet, hard wood, laminate, and more. Compatible with lots of smart platforms. $479.99 $600.00 $120 off See at Best Buy

If you're going to get a robot vacuum, you need one that's smart enough to clean everything without cleaning the things you don't want it to. The Botvac D7 is such a robot as it is designed to vacuum multiple surfaces including carpet, hard wood, laminate, tile, and more. It can also capture dust and allergens including some particles as small as 10 microns.

When setting up this robot, it's smart enough that you can customize it to do a variety of things. For example, while robot vacuums have not yet quite learned how to go up and down stairs, the D7 can remember multiple floors. Let it save up to three floor plans so you can move it from floor to floor when they need cleaning. You can also setup No-Go Lines. These are virtual lines the robot will not cross, which is a good way to keep it out of specific areas where it might end up doing more harm than good.

You can also set the Botvac to do zone cleaning. This lets you target trouble areas more frequently. Use the Neato App to set a zone and then you can just pick the zone to get your robot to go clean it whenever you need to. The app can also be used to set a schedule for the robot vacuum.

The LaserSmart technology is what the Botvac uses to scan and map the house. It also uses lasers to clean in a straight lane instead of random patterns. Plus, the lasers let the D7 see in the dark so it doesn't get stuck on things. It has a 120-minute battery life, too.