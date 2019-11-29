And when you see a discount on anything from Bose, you have to jump on it — because even though these are years old, they just don't go on sale very often, and $280 is an excellent price .

I know, the QC35 IIs are technically the previous generation of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones from Bose, having been replaced by the new 700 model . But I feel the QC35 IIs are still, in many cases, the preferable pair to get.

Bose knows how to do noise cancellation, and just as importantly it knows how to do comfort. You can wear the QC35 IIs all day, every day, and keep your focus while listening to your music, podcasts or audio books.

I'll admit the Bose 700s look a lot better than the utilitarian QC35s, have nice new touch controls, and their noise cancellation is less jarring to turn on/off. But this type of headphones is all about functionality. The QC35s are still so damn comfortable, I can easily wear them for an entire charge (which for me is over 10 hours of ANC and Bluetooth listening) without any ear fatigue. The Bluetooth connection is consistent, and the hard button controls on the right earcup work every single time with no vagueness of touch controls. (Yes they charge over Micro-USB, and even with my hatred of the port, I still use these things.)

I've been wearing my original QC35s for two years now, and they continue to be the headphones I won't leave the house without. They're a sanity-saver for travel — I have them on my head from the moment I walk out of the house, onto the train, through the airport, onto the plane, and all the way to the hotel on the other end. And though they're much bulkier than earbuds, they're still fully worth the trade-off even for daily wear walking down the street, at the cafe, or in the office.

Putting the Bose QC35 IIs and 700s side-by-side for even money, I would still consider sticking with the QC35s — so when they're $120 cheaper, for me it's a no-brainer to just pick up the older model. In a couple years, you can pick up the 700s for this discounted price too.

