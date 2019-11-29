Board games have made a huge comeback over the last few years, with a massive variety of different styles of play being available for all age groups. We love playing board games here at Mobile Nations, and we've put together some of our favorites that are available at a significant discount this Black Friday.

Don't roll the dice on these savings

Having a stock of board games to call on for parties is always a good idea. Black Friday gives you a chance to stock up on some classics, as well as new games you may never have played. Today I finally bought Mansions of Madness, a game I have wanted for years because the price was finally right. It's a connected game, with an app, which is a concept I love, and can't wait to try.

If you are looking for the lighter fare, I would recommend fast party games like Sushi Go party and Exploding Kittens. These types of card games are designed to fill the gaps between longer games and offer light-hearted fun at a low price.

