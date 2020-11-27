If you're even half as caffeine-addicted as I am, an espresso machine is an absolute godsend. It keeps you from waiting in long lines at coffee shops every morning, and more importantly, while they're expensive up front, an espresso machine can save you a ton of money in the long run. During Black Friday, you can save on the up-front cost and enjoy your own homemade lattes, cappuccinos, and more.
Here are some great deals on everything you need to build out a home espresso station any barista would be proud of.
Espresso Machine Black Friday Deals
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine | $70 off at Amazon
I've been using the Barista Express for years now, and it offers everything you need to make virtually any type of espresso-based drink. You get a built-in grinder and steam wand, a tamper, and an adjustable grind size dial, and you can knock 10% off by using an Amazon Prime credit card until November 30.
Brewsly 15 Bar Espresso Machine | $56 off at Amazon
If you're not willing to spend close to $1000 on a machine, that's okay — there are plenty of affordable options as well, including this single-serve espresso machine from Brewsly. You won't get a built-in grinder, but it's an extremely small machine that can make a tasty latte in a pinch.
De'Longhi Dinamica Espresso Machine | $199.99 off at Amazon
For the ultra-modern at-home barista, some espresso machines feature a touchscreen to automate the coffee-making process. You can choose from a number of preset drink settings, adjust your grind size, and more, all with the touch of an on-screen button.
Nespresso Creatista Plus | $180 off at Amazon
The Creatista Plus is a single-serve espresso machine with a built-in steam wand and an included stainless steel milk frothing pitcher. It's a perfect mid-priced solution for solo coffee drinkers, with a 1.5-liter water tank and a quick 3-second heat-up time.
Espresso machines can be a big investment up-front, but spending that money now means you won't need to spend $5 or $10 a day on trips to the coffee shop. The savings add up fast, and for the avid coffee drinker, one of these machines could pay itself off in a matter of months. Of course, depending on your machine's included amenities, you might need to pick up a few accessories to go with it.
Espresso Accessory Black Friday Deals
OXO BREW Conical Burr Grinder | $20 off at Amazon
Not every espresso machine has a built-in hopper and grinder, so you'll need to find another way to crush up your coffee beans. Having a dedicated burr grinder allows you more flexibility and doubles as a nice additional decoration on your countertop.
Baratza Sette 30 Conical Burr Grinder | $249 at Amazon
Baratza grinders are incredibly popular amongst professional baristas — and with good reason. Along with the gorgeous design, the Sette 30 conical burr grinder is extremely consistent and grinds fine enough for virtually any espresso machine.
HOMEE Espresso Knock Box | $4 off at Amazon
Grinding your own beans is a great way to prolong the life of your coffee, but once you've extracted your shots, you're left with scrap coffee grounds. A knock box lets you store all of your used grounds, rather than dumping them in the trash, to later use for gardening or composting.
INEVIFIT Digital Kitchen Scale | $28 off at Amazon
Precise measurements are essential when it comes to making delicious, consistent espresso. Having a scale allows you to proportion out the same amount of coffee every time, making each brew better and saving you from wasting beans as you go.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Espresso Mugs | $10 off at Amazon
Whether you're sipping shots straight from the mug or you just need a way to transfer your espresso shots to a larger glass, espresso mugs are great to have around. Of course, they can also double as shot glasses for other drinks ... but I'd recommend a nice Americano.
Intelligentsia Black Cat Espresso Beans | $14 at Amazon
One of the great things about having your own espresso machine is that you can still support local businesses without going out every day by buying their beans. Intelligentsia is a Chicago-based roaster that's very near and dear to my heart, but you can grab beans from any of your favorite roasters.
Miroco Electric Milk Frother | $17 off at Amazon
If your espresso machine doesn't feature a built-in milk frother, or you're just not comfortable using a steam wand and would rather automate the process, an electric steamer and frother can be a great way to speed up your latte process. This one from Miroco is simple, affordable, and has four adjustable settings.
