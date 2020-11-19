If you're looking to save on smart home devices, there's no better time of year than Black Friday. If you want to smarten up your home's heating and cooling, the brand new sale that Ecobee has just kicked off at Amazon is well worth checking out with up to $50 off smart thermostats for a limited time.

The sales include the Ecobee SmartThermostat which down to $199. That's $50 off its regular price and a match for a deal we last saw during Prime Day. You can also save on the Ecobee3 Lite today thanks to the smart home deals going on. It comes down to $149 from a regular price of $169.

Smarten up Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control and room sensor You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. $199.00 $249.00 $50 off See at Amazon

The Ecobe SmartThermostat is one of Android Central's favorite smart thermostats, and we even consider it the best one overall if you're using the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem. It's certainly worth the purchase at $50 off.

We love the Ecobee 4 and have written about it many times. Despite the name not continuing the numbers, this version on sale today could be considered the Ecobee 5. The SmartThermostat features a whole new design with a glass finish, a vivid touch display, a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and far-field voice recognition that can pick up your commands from across the room.

The smart sensor that comes with it can be used to monitor the temperature in a specific room, giving you more accurate control where you need it most. It will even automatically adjust your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature to keep things at a comfortable level.

The Ecobee will actually help you reduce waste and save up to 23% on your heating and cooling costs. It's also super easy to install. You can do it yourself in just 45 minutes. Ecobee includes video walkthroughs and a step-by-step guide on the free app.

Not only does the SmartThermostat work with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung's SmartThings, it also has Amazon Alexa built right in. You don't even need to connect it to an Amazon device to talk to Alexa. Control your entire smart home straight from your thermostat.