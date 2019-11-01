It's officially November which means it is Black Friday month. While the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is still a few weeks away, a bunch of retailers are already kicking off their shopping spectaculars. Hot off the press this morning is eBay's announcement of its "Black Friday Drops" promotion, offering new deals every Friday through early December with popular products like the iPhone 11, Nintendo Switch Lite, coffee machines, and more being discounted in limited quantity.

The deals start right now with $20 off the Apple Watch Series 5, with the below deals to follow each week up to Black Friday and beyond. Shoppers can check eBay every Friday at 12pm ET / 9am PT to grab the drop of the day. Exact prices will be unveiled on the day of each drop with many items being limited in supply. Shipping is free.

November 1:

Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Wi-Fi — $20 off

November 8:

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine — over 50% off

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker, Factory Renewed — save over $100

November 15:

Nintendo Switch Lite, Pokemon Sword, and Pokemon Shield — prices too low to show

November 22:

Apple iPhone 11, 128GB Unlocked — over $45 off Apple's newest phone

November 29 (Black Friday):

Stay tuned! This drop and even more cyber week deals will be available on Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

December 6:

Ray-Bans — stocking stuffers over 40% off

December 13:

KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Ten-Speed Countertop Stand Mixer (Onyx Black) — over 40% off

There will also be daily discounts at the newly-unveiled eBay Holiday Outlet. Big-name brands like Dyson, Adidas, Jabra, and more will be offering savings and you can take an additional 20% off from November 4 through 11 on over 30 top brands in every category using coupon code JUMBO20.

If you're desperate to get your Black Friday shopping started, eBay has you covered in the run up to Black Friday itself. It is also offering its Best Price Guarantee with no blackout dates on deals, even throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Find something cheaper elsewhere and eBay will refund 110% of the difference.

