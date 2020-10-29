We are just about a month away from "Black Friday" itself, but that hasn't stopped a lot of companies from putting things on sale early. Retailers have been saying that Black Friday deals would start earlier this year, and that promise is definitely holding true. We've seen Best Buy, Target, and more unveil early deals, and there are quite a few things that you should be buying RIGHT NOW so you don't miss out.
As the companies put out their ads, you can see that the prices we have available now are the same you'll see if you wait, so why delay? Keeping in mind that as the season progresses, shipping delays can become a real concern, so this year more than ever before it's a great idea to get that shopping done as quickly as possible, and much earlier than previous years.
Here are 21 of the best early Black Friday deals we've found so far.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer saves you $45 instantly and matches the Show 5's Prime Day price. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more. An extra $5 gets you a Blink Mini camera thrown in, too.
Amazon Echo Buds
With Bose-powered active noise reduction, passthrough mode, and hands-free Alexa access, these comfortable wireless earbuds are something you don't want to miss out on with this Alexa birthday deal.
NordVPN
VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. This plan saves you close to $200 and you'll get an extra month, year, or two years on top of the 2-year plan you've bought at no extra cost.
$3.71/mo
$11.95/mo 68% Off
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Best Buy
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's back down to its all-time low price right now.
SteelSeries Glow-Up Wired Bundle
This bundle includes the Arctis 1 headset, Apex 3 keyboard, and Rival 3 mouse. It's $70 off its normal price, helping you jump into colorful PC gaming without breaking the bank.
Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series 4K Smart TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This 4K TV deal is one of the most anticipated deals for this holiday season and is actually the cover of the company's upcoming Black Friday ad. We saw this deal available for a couple of days during Prime Day but it's back during this flash sale.
Monitors, keyboards, & accessories at Dell
Dell's Black Friday deals have already started. While the sale features plenty of pre-built desktops and laptops, there are also a lot of essential accessories you'd need for a custom PC build. Get new monitors for low prices. Outfit your battle station with a mechanical keyboard or wireless mouse. You'll definitely need this stuff as much as the internal stuff.
Beats Powerbeats Pro | $159.99 at Best Buy
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $90 discount while you can.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Best Buy
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Apple Watch Series 6 | From $374.98 at Amazon
You can order the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon and save as much as $25 right now. Various case finishes and band styles are available at this new all-time low price. The 40mm version starts at $375 and the other models is seeing $20 off.
iRobot Roomba 960 | $299.99 at Best Buy
We named the Roomba 960 as our best robot vacuum so it's a great time to pick one at just $5 off its lowest price. Using this robot vacuum's Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll be able to control it using the iRobot HOME App, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. It uses visual navigation and mapping to clean every section of your floors. You can also tell it not to clean a specific area. This is a match for its lowest price.
Beats Solo Pro | $169.99 at Best Buy
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. Outside of Prime Day, this is the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
Apple Watch Series 6 | From $379 at Best Buy
Best Buy also has the Apple Watch Series 6 available to order with a discount of $20 across the board. You even get six months of free Apple's upcoming Fitness+ service with your purchase in a Best Buy exclusive offer. Supply appears plentiful online, though you might want to check the stock at your nearest store for pickup availability.
Up to $54 Off
Apple AirPods Pro
Snatch the Apple AirPods Pro at one of their best prices ever via Amazon, or use a Prime membership to grab them for $5 less at Woot. These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to keep them powered for over 24 hours while on-the-go.
As low as $195
Almost 25% Off
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Black Friday is starting early at Best Buy, and right now you can save $70 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet while supplies last! This versatile tablet includes a keyboard so you can use it as a laptop as well.
$229.00
$299.00 $70 off
New low
Apple Watch SE
Though the new Apple Watch models have only been out for a little while, you can already save on them at Amazon where several models are discounted by $20. Place your order now to lock in this low price.
$259.00
$279.00 $20 off
50% Savings
Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine
Early Black Friday deals are getting started across the internet, including this 50% discount on Breville's Nespresso Essenza Mini espresso machine that's now down to $100 while supplies last.
$99.99
$199.99 $100 off
Get more done
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sale
The sale includes multiple configurations of the Surface Laptop 3 all on sale for as much as $300 off. Get a 13.5-inch 1504p resolution screen, Windows 10, a 11.5-hour battery life, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 1-year warranty on all models.
Save up to $300
Today only
Android smartphones from Motorola, Samsung, LG, & more
Get an old-school Tracfone flip phone for just $20 or a Motorola Razr 5G for $995 or something in between. The prices are all discounted, even the more expensive ones. Some phones are locked and some are unlocked, so choose wisely.
Up to 50% off
Below $200
WD easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive
Store up to 14TB of your important documents and files with this Western Digital external hard drive at $120 off its original cost. This early Black Friday deal may not last long, so shop soon!
$189.99
$309.99 $120 off
$100 Off
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Black Friday is getting started early with deals like this $100 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. This deal is available at various retailers while supplies last.
$199.00
$299.00 $100 off
