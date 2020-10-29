Every day Amazon has a new collection of deals in its "Holiday Dash" event, and today is particularly good. This huge selection of Android phones could save you up to 50% off the price based on your choice. The prices range from just $20 to $995, but no matter what you spend you're still saving a chunk. There are tons of brands here, too, including Motorola, Samsung, LG, Tracfone, and more. These Holiday Dash deals don't last for very long, so grab your new favorite phone while you can ahead of Black Friday.

If you're looking for a new phone, how much do you want to spend? How many features do you need? If you're on a budget and just need something to call your family with, grab the Tracfone LG Classic Flip 4G prepaid locked flip phone for just $19.99. It's normally $40. This is the least expensive option here, and you don't quite want to dismiss it out of hand. I've often thought about the joy of switching back to a "dumb" phone from a smartphone. No more constant notifications. No more keeping your eyes on your screen. Free yourself.

Or not. Make the leap to 5G and grab the Motorola Razr 5G unlocked Android smartphone for $994.99. This phone has been selling for $1,400 recently and regularly around $1,200 before that. Today's discount is the lowest direct price drop we've seen.

The Razr is the new way to do a flip phone. It's crafted with premium materials and has a main display that folds in half. The 6.2-inch pOLED display looks great and fits comfortably in your pocket. Plus, even while the phone is closed there's a 2.7-inch gOLED display that lets you quickly reply to messages, change songs, get directions, and more. It also has a 48MP camera and a 20MP camera on the back.

These aren't the only options! There are tons of Android phones available in this sale, so find your favorite!